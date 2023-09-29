How to prepare for the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update

As days pass, Honkai Star Rail is heading towards the release of the upcoming version 1.4. The upcoming update is set to release on October 11, 2023, along with some fresh content. Players are exhilarated about the upcoming version’s release. The new Stagnant Shadow boss, whose materials will be necessary for ascending the upcoming characters in Honkai Star Rail, will also be accessible to trailblazers.

This article discusses the necessary materials you need to stock up on to prepare for the release of the upcoming version 1.4 of Honkai Star Rail.

How to prepare for version 1.4 of Honkai Star Rail

Three new characters are set to release in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4, and to ascend them to their maximum level, you will need to acquire the required materials. Jingliu and Topaz & Numby are the two 5-star characters, and Guinaifen is the four-star unit.

Required ascension materials to fully level up Jingliu

Jingliu (Image via HoYoverse)

Lvl 20+: 4,000 Credits, 5x Immortal Scionette.

Lvl 40+: 16,000 Credits, 6x Immortal Aeroblossom, 3x Gelid Chitin.

Lvl 50+: 40,000 Credits, 9x Immortal Aeroblossom, 7x Gelid Chitin.

Lvl 60+: 80,000 Credits, 6x Immortal Lumintwig, 20x Gelid Chitin.

Lvl 70+: 160,000 Credits, 9x Immortal Lumintwig, 35x Gelid Chitin.

The following is a list of the materials needed to level up Jingliu’s Traces:

Three million Credits

18x Shattered Blade

69x Lifeless Blade

139x Worldbreaker Blade

41x Immortal Scionette

56x Immortal Aeroblossom

58x Immortal Lumintwig

8x Tracks of Destiny

12x Regret of Infinite Ochema

Required ascension materials to fully level up Topaz & Numby

Topaz & Numby (Image via HoYoverse)

Lvl 20+: 4,000 Credits, 5x Silvermane Badge

Lvl 40+: 16,000 Credits, 6x Silvermane Insignia, 3x Searing Steel Blade

Lvl 50+: 40,000 Credits, 9x Silvermane Insignia, 7x Searing Steel Blade

Lvl 60+: 80,000 Credits, 6x Silvermane Medal, 20x Searing Steel Blade

Lvl 70+: 160,000 Credits, 9x Silvermane Medal, 35x Searing Steel Blade

To fully upgrade Topaz & Numby’s Traces, the required materials are listed below:

Three million Credits

18x Arrow of the Best Hunter

69x Arrow of the Demon Slayer

139x Arrow of the Starchaser

41x Silvermane Badge

56x Silvermane Insignia

58x Silvermane Medal

8x Tracks of Destiny

12x Regret of Infinite Ochema

Required ascension materials to fully level up Guinaifen

Guinaifen (Image via HoYoverse)

Lvl 20+: 3,200 Credits, 4x Artifex’s Module

Lvl 40+: 12,800 Credits, 5x Artifex’s Cogwheel, 2x Searing Steel Blade

Lvl 50+: 32,000 Credits, 8x Artifex’s Cogwheel, 5x Searing Steel Blade

Lvl 60+: 64,000 Credits, 5x Artifex’s Gyreheart, 15x Searing Steel Blade

Lvl 70+: 128,000 Credits, 7x Artifex’s Gyreheart, 28x Searing Steel Blade

The following is a list of the materials needed to level up Guinaifen’s Traces:

2.4 million Credits

12x Obsidian of Dread

54x Obsidian of Desolation

105x Obsidian of Obsession

28x Artifex’s Module

42x Artifex’s Cogwheel

42x Artifex’s Gyreheart

5x Tracks of Destiny

12x Regret of Infinite Ochema

Aside from the ascension materials, you should save up Stellar Jades to warp for the upcoming characters in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4. You will also get ten free Star Rail Special Passes in the upcoming version.

You can farm the Relic sets required to build the three upcoming units. The Firesmith of Lava-Forging is the best Relic set for Topaz & Numby, and Guinaifen as both wield the Fire element. As for Jingliu, Hunter of Glacial Forest is her best Relic set.