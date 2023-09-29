How to prepare for the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update

As days pass, Honkai Star Rail is heading towards the release of the upcoming version 1.4. The upcoming update is set to release on October 11, 2023, along with some fresh content. Players are exhilarated about the upcoming version’s release. The new Stagnant Shadow boss, whose materials will be necessary for ascending the upcoming characters in Honkai Star Rail, will also be accessible to trailblazers.
This article discusses the necessary materials you need to stock up on to prepare for the release of the upcoming version 1.4 of Honkai Star Rail.
How to prepare for version 1.4 of Honkai Star Rail
Three new characters are set to release in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4, and to ascend them to their maximum level, you will need to acquire the required materials. Jingliu and Topaz & Numby are the two 5-star characters, and Guinaifen is the four-star unit.
Required ascension materials to fully level up Jingliu
- Lvl 20+: 4,000 Credits, 5x Immortal Scionette.
- Lvl 40+: 16,000 Credits, 6x Immortal Aeroblossom, 3x Gelid Chitin.
- Lvl 50+: 40,000 Credits, 9x Immortal Aeroblossom, 7x Gelid Chitin.
- Lvl 60+: 80,000 Credits, 6x Immortal Lumintwig, 20x Gelid Chitin.
- Lvl 70+: 160,000 Credits, 9x Immortal Lumintwig, 35x Gelid Chitin.
The following is a list of the materials needed to level up Jingliu’s Traces:
- Three million Credits
- 18x Shattered Blade
- 69x Lifeless Blade
- 139x Worldbreaker Blade
- 41x Immortal Scionette
- 56x Immortal Aeroblossom
- 58x Immortal Lumintwig
- 8x Tracks of Destiny
- 12x Regret of Infinite Ochema
Required ascension materials to fully level up Topaz & Numby
- Lvl 20+: 4,000 Credits, 5x Silvermane Badge
- Lvl 40+: 16,000 Credits, 6x Silvermane Insignia, 3x Searing Steel Blade
- Lvl 50+: 40,000 Credits, 9x Silvermane Insignia, 7x Searing Steel Blade
- Lvl 60+: 80,000 Credits, 6x Silvermane Medal, 20x Searing Steel Blade
- Lvl 70+: 160,000 Credits, 9x Silvermane Medal, 35x Searing Steel Blade
To fully upgrade Topaz & Numby’s Traces, the required materials are listed below:
- Three million Credits
- 18x Arrow of the Best Hunter
- 69x Arrow of the Demon Slayer
- 139x Arrow of the Starchaser
- 41x Silvermane Badge
- 56x Silvermane Insignia
- 58x Silvermane Medal
- 8x Tracks of Destiny
- 12x Regret of Infinite Ochema
Required ascension materials to fully level up Guinaifen
Guinaifen (Image via HoYoverse)
- Lvl 20+: 3,200 Credits, 4x Artifex’s Module
- Lvl 40+: 12,800 Credits, 5x Artifex’s Cogwheel, 2x Searing Steel Blade
- Lvl 50+: 32,000 Credits, 8x Artifex’s Cogwheel, 5x Searing Steel Blade
- Lvl 60+: 64,000 Credits, 5x Artifex’s Gyreheart, 15x Searing Steel Blade
- Lvl 70+: 128,000 Credits, 7x Artifex’s Gyreheart, 28x Searing Steel Blade
The following is a list of the materials needed to level up Guinaifen’s Traces:
- 2.4 million Credits
- 12x Obsidian of Dread
- 54x Obsidian of Desolation
- 105x Obsidian of Obsession
- 28x Artifex’s Module
- 42x Artifex’s Cogwheel
- 42x Artifex’s Gyreheart
- 5x Tracks of Destiny
- 12x Regret of Infinite Ochema
Aside from the ascension materials, you should save up Stellar Jades to warp for the upcoming characters in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4. You will also get ten free Star Rail Special Passes in the upcoming version.
You can farm the Relic sets required to build the three upcoming units. The Firesmith of Lava-Forging is the best Relic set for Topaz & Numby, and Guinaifen as both wield the Fire element. As for Jingliu, Hunter of Glacial Forest is her best Relic set.