How to quickly earn Skill Points in Rise of the Ronin

You must earn Skill Points in Rise of the Ronin quickly to unlock different buffs and special abilities. Developed by Team Ninja, this role-playing game (RPG) has four skill trees with distinct abilities and playstyles. Each skill class possesses unique powers that help you survive and level the playing field against enemies. It is essential to fetch Skill Points in Rise of the Ronin to upgrade your character’s powers before you face the toughest samurais and factions.

Skill Points in Rise of the Ronin are divided into two: Normal and Rare Skill Points. You must complete certain activities to collect the points. As the name suggests, Normal Skill Points are easier to farm than the Rare ones. To that end, this article will discuss the tasks you should take up to quickly earn Skill Points in Rise of the Ronin.

How to get Skill Points in Rise of the Ronin

Normal Skill Points

You can earn Normal Skill Points by doing the following activities:

Level up your character

Collect Karma by helping and completing requests from NPCs around the map

Take part in side quests and other open-world activities

Upgrade your gear (weapons and armor)

Use the Treatise of Enlightenment

Rare Skill Points

Strength Skill Points in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Team Ninja)

Rare Skill Points are divided into four distinct skill trees: Strength, Dexterity, Charm, and Intellect. Skill trees featuring Strength increases primary attack damage and defense, Dexterity increases secondary attack damage and stagger, Charm helps to increase poise and luck and recovers Ki, and Intellect increases adaptability and infliction powers.

You must take part in different activities to earn Skill Points for each skill tree. This is how you earn them:

Strength: To collect Strength Skill Points, you must build personal bonds with certain allies (including playable characters and NPCs), hunt down and defeat fugitives around the map, and collect loot from the map. You can also buy Treatise of Strength and use them to collect Skill Points.

To collect Strength Skill Points, you must build personal bonds with certain allies (including playable characters and NPCs), hunt down and defeat fugitives around the map, and collect loot from the map. You can also buy Treatise of Strength and use them to collect Skill Points. Dexterity: You must run the gauntlets at the dojo, defeat high-level enemies, build close relationships with the NPCs, and loot items from the open-world map. You can also buy Treatise of Dexterity and use them to collect Dexterity Skill Points.

You must run the gauntlets at the dojo, defeat high-level enemies, build close relationships with the NPCs, and loot items from the open-world map. You can also buy Treatise of Dexterity and use them to collect Dexterity Skill Points. Charm: Charm Skill Points can be fetched by finding the Collectible Cats from around the open-world map. You can look at the cat locations in Rise of the Ronin to know where to find them.

Charm Skill Points can be fetched by finding the Collectible Cats from around the open-world map. You can look at the cat locations in Rise of the Ronin to know where to find them. Intellect: Intellect Skill Points can be earned by completing photography requests and helping your allies in side missions. Additionally, you can buy Treatises of Intellect to quickly collect points.

