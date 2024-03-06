How to quickly farm exp in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

If you want to hit level 70 in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will need to farm some extra exp up. You can beat the game around levels 45-50 easily enough, and some challenges will necessitate players to be at a much higher level than that. While there’s no one sure-fire method, I have a few tips to offer when it comes to what I did to level up easily in the game.

Tips for quickly farming exp in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Complete all the Fiend Sightings on Easy

Just smash through bosses like Tonberry King over and over (Image via Square Enix)

While completing the normal Fiend Sightings in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a great way to farm exp quickly, this is more prominent later in the game. I wanted to focus on what I did in the post-game to start easily leveling up my party. Swap the difficulty for easy and head to one of the region-specific encounters - in my case, it was the Tonberry King. Around level 48 on Easy, I was able to beat this boss in about two minutes.

Just rush it down with Focus Thrust, avoid its deadly one-shot kills, and before you know it, it’s staggered and ready to defeat. In no time, I went from level 48 to level 58 with my primary party in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, thanks to this exp farm. Simply doing the ones as you go is great, but in the late game, you can farm the bigger threats for plenty of experience.

2) Take the time to do sidequests

You should do these as you go - they're well worth the time and effort (Image via Square Enix)

While playing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, my favorite way to farm experience points is to do the various sidequests that pop up in each chapter. Even early-game quests like Where the Wind Blows are worth doing for experience points and other rewards. These missions have a secondary purpose besides simply making your party more powerful.

If you want to get the perfect date for the Gold Saucer later in FF7 Rebirth, you’ll want to make sure you do all the sidequests for that character as one way to build a rapport with them. Whoever has the highest will be your date, after all.

3) Complete Combat Simulator Challenges

These missions help farm exp and AP quickly in FF7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)

This option helps you farm both exp and AP in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. While farming AP yesterday before my Twitch stream, I found that in an hour or so, I went from level 26 to level 29 using the preferred Combat Simulator Challenge.

If you want, you can farm them solo to get exp on just one character. I prefer to level people as a group, though. Simply clearing through challenge after challenge is a reliable way to get exp quickly in FF 7 Rebirth without having to hunt down enemies in the wild.

