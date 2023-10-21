Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 builds upon the combat mechanics established in its predecessor and the subsequent expansion, featuring Peter Parker and Miles Morales, respectively. Much like the prior two titles, each Spider-Man has his own “Focus” meter, which allows for a variety of combat moves and more in-game. Gaining focus quickly is crucial to the combat flow.

Note: Minor gameplay spoilers for Spider-Man 2 will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Gaining focus quickly is crucial in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The focus bar, as seen on the top left of the UI (Image via Insomniac Games)

Focus is integral to combat in Spider-Man 2 and is used to transact several super moves/finishers mid-combat. It's gained by simply fighting enemies and is lost when you incur damage. For this very reason, it is recommended to get a grip on the combat systems and learn to land combos and perfect dodges.

Chaining combos will regenerate your focus bar faster. Another way to gain focus is through parries.

Unlocking Skills to icnrease focus generation (Image via Insomniac Games)

Additionally, players can unlock certain Skills via the three Skill Trees to increase focus regeneration. These Skills can significantly reduce the downtime between successive focus usage.

Finally, using multiple gadgets and ability slots during combat will also increase the focus gained. Make sure to keep an eye out on your Skill Tree and suit perks during your playthrough.

What is focus used for in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Using finishers with the focus bar (Image via Insomniac Games)

Focus is primarily used to execute finishers in the game. By chaining combos and parries, both Spider-Men can build the focus gauge faster and execute a special move. These special moves usually deal massive damage, often resulting in a one-hit KO.

Coupled with that, focus can be consumed to heal the characters themselves.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is an action-adventure, role-playing title from Insomniac Games, known for their work on numerous PlayStation IPs such as the Ratchet and Clank series. The game takes place 10 months after the events of Spider-Man: Miles Morales and follows both him and Peter Parker as they tackle the challenges of being a superhero while trying to maintain a normal life.

Things take a turn for the unexpected, however, when Peter’s childhood friend - Harry Osborn arrives, bringing with him the alien symbiote. The events that shortly follow threaten to tear the city apart, as well as the friendships between our heroes.

The game was released worldwide on October 20, 2023, as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, with no imminent plans of porting it to the PC or other consoles.