How to quickly progress through Challenge Tiers in Outriders

Challenge Tiers (CT) in Outriders determine the level of the enemies that spawn in various in-game expeditions.

Reached challenge tier 15 in outriders and finished getting all my gear to level 50. Only thing left to do on this character is complete the 'Eye of the Storm'.

Soon... 👀 pic.twitter.com/goxerdAUuR — Havian (@HavianCritDmg) April 6, 2021

It is important for players to note that the Challenge Tiers system only comes into play once the player has completed the main quest in Outriders. Having said that, the Challenge Tiers system doesn't feature any connection with the World Tier level of the player. It only affects the expeditions that players participate in after completing the main Quest in Outriders.

Unlocking higher Challenge Tiers in Outriders not only allows players to take on higher-level enemies but also boosts their chances of earning legendary gear in the game. However, the best possible method to climb up the Challenge Tier levels is by focusing on Gold-tier expeditions after completing the main quest.

Here's everything that players need to know about Challenge Tiers in Outriders.

Challenge Tiers in Outriders

There are 15 Challenge Tiers in Outriders that players can unlock after they complete the main quest. Players are presented with various expeditions once they have been through the endgame. However, it is best for players to try and complete Gold-rated expeditions at their highest possible Challenge Tier level.

Completing Gold-rated expeditions at the player's highest unlocked Challenge Tier level will even allow them to unlock the next level by completing a single expedition. For example, if a player who has just managed to unlock CT2 completes a Gold-rated expedition, they have a chance of unlocking CT3 after a single expedition.

Did my first expedition on Outriders today, got gold, went to another one for Challenge Tier 4, got my ass handed to me... all in all it’s a wonderful, yet brutal experience. Love the game #Outriders pic.twitter.com/4tc9UjBOTY — Mad Dog Gaming (@SGTMadDog117) April 12, 2021

However, Gold-rated expeditions can be extremely difficult in Outriders, so players are advised to use the following tips throughout the course of the game:

Equip the best available gear before starting an expedition.

Apply as many mods as possible to all equipped gear.

Increase the attributes of all gears for optimal performance during expeditions.

Focus on scaling either Firepower or Anomaly power for enhanced abilities.

Equip ideal Armor to withstand the heavy firepower of high-level enemies.

Here's a complete rundown of the gear and enemy levels that spawn in expeditions with each Challenge Tier in Outriders:

CT1: Level 31

CT2: Level 32

CT3: Level 34

CT4: Level 35

CT5: Level 37

CT6: Level 38

CT7: Level 40

CT8: Level 41

CT9: Level 43

CT10: Level 44

CT11: Level 46

CT12: Level 47

CT13: Level 48

CT14: Level 49

CT15: Level 50

Players have the highest chance of earning a legendary weapon after they unlock Challenge Tier 15 in Outriders.