How does the Qurios crafting system work in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

With the new title update, Monster Hunter Rise introduced the Qurios crafting system, which enables players to upgrade their weapons and reroll their armor, potentially getting a much more powerful version of their existing state. Weapons and armor can now be tailored to suit their specific playstyles on a level that couldn’t be done prior to this update.

In order to unlock Qurios crafting, players must first defeat Gaismagorm and reach Master Rank 10, after which they will have to defeat Arzuros which will unlock Anomaly Investigations. After completing one of these Anomaly Investigation quests, you will unlock the Qurios crafting at Minayle the Blacksmith.

How to craft weapons using Qurios crafting in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Weapons can be upgraded in four categories: affinity, elemental damage, attack, or rampage decorations, while armor can be rerolled to get different stats and skills.

To start augmenting weapons in Monster Hunter Rise, players need to get their hands on afflicted materials like afflicted bone or afflicted pelt. These can be obtained by completing Anomaly Investigation quests. Using these materials, players must first enable the ability to augment a weapon of their choice. Once that's done, a weapon unlocks three slots on which various buffs can be added, such as affinity, elemental damage, attack, or even rampage decoration.

Weapon crafting in Monster Hunter Rise (Image via Capcom)

Which of these stats is added to the weapon is completely up to the player’s discretion. These stats can be increased by two levels each, and two further slots can be unlocked in a weapon. However, due to the limited nature of the slots, players can only get a limited number of upgrades. Therefore, players must prioritize upgrades and stats to suit their wants and playstyles.

How to craft armor using Qurios crafting in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Augmenting armor is going to require Amber Essence, which can be obtained from Anomaly Investigation quests. Armor rarity nine requires Amber Essence+ and rarity ten requires Prime Amber Essence. Higher-level Anomaly Investigations provide a higher tier of Amber Essence. Use these to unlock augmentation on armors.

Once Qurios crafting is unlocked for an armor piece, it can be rerolled. Rerolling can change its decoration slots, and resistances or add skills. It can also increase or decrease existing stats. If players are happy with the reroll, they can keep the new ones or revert it back to its older state.

Armor crafting using the Qurios system in Monster Hunter Rise (Image via Capcom)

Bahari gives out research request quests that send the player to hunt anomaly monsters. These quests reward the player with Investigation Coins. 25 of these coins can be used to purchase Amber Essence.

Players can increase their Anomaly Investigation level by hunting more monsters and collecting Qurio-affected materials in investigation quests. Higher-level investigations will give rarer afflicted materials and Amber Essence as well as more Anomaly Investigation points.

Overall, the Qurios crafting and augmentation system is a powerful addition to the endgame of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It gives players powerful customization abilities that become necessary as they improve their Anomaly Investigation level and makes an increasing number of weapons and armor viable to more players. Some players might be experiencing a loadout bug in Monster Hunter Rise, so here's how to fix it.

