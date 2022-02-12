How to rank up faster in PUBG Mobile Lite in February 2022: Dos and don'ts explained

Battle Royale games like PUBG Mobile Lite, Free Fire and more have ranks that indicate a player's prowess. This game has eight major ranks, each of which is divided into five more. The list of ranks is given as follows:

Bronze V

Bronze IV

Bronze III

Bronze II

Bronze I

Silver V

Silver IV

Silver III

Silver II

Silver I

Gold V

Gold IV

Gold III

Gold II

Gold I

Platinum V

Platinum IV

Platinum III

Platinum II

Platinum I

Diamond V

Diamond IV

Diamond III

Diamond II

Diamond I

Crown V

Crown IV

Crown III

Crown II

Crown I

Ace V

Ace IV

Ace III

Ace II

Ace I

Conqueror V

Conqueror IV

Conqueror III

Conqueror II

Conqueror I

With every new season, the ranks of the players are reset and they have to grind once again to reach the top. Hence, before the current PUBG Mobile Lite season concludes, here are some points that players must remember to rank up faster in the title.

Dos and don’ts of ranking up faster in PUBG Mobile Lite

Here are a few dos and don'ts that players can note to rank up faster in the battle royale game:

1) Playstyle

Players must maintain a safe distance from their enemies to avoid getting killed soon (Image via Krafton)

Do

Since PUBG Mobile Lite is a survival game, mobile gamers should always remember that their ultimate goal is to be the last person alive. Hence, they should preferably take a passive approach and lay low to survive the longest.

Don’t

Players, especially beginners, are advised not to engage in aggressive combat as it risks elimination. Mobile gamers who are keen to maintain a good K/D ratio can do so without having an aggressive approach.

2) Sensitivity Settings

Recommended ADS Sensitivity Settings (Image via Krafton)

Do

Sensitivity settings can be used to help players boost their gameplay by lowering the recoil or by increasing the aim of scope. They can tweak it as per their preference.

Don’t

Mobile gamers are advised not to copy the sensitivity settings of popular streamers without considering the pros and cons. This is because the gameplay style of a player may be different from his/her idol.

3) Practice

Daily grind will ensure that players are closer to reaching the Conqueror rank (Image via Sportskeeda)

Do

Practice is the key to perfection and before jumping into ranked battle royale matches, playing mobile gamers must head over to the training grounds. By practicing with different weapons, they will have a smoother time eradicating their enemies during ranked matches.

Don’t

Mobile gamers are advised not to give too long a gap when it comes to boosting the rank. However, if the players are young they must also remember to not dedicate all of their time to playing PUBG Mobile Lite.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's personal views. Indian mobile gamers are requested not to play PUBG Mobile Lite as it is banned in their country.

