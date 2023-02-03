How to recruit Hortensia in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage, the latest in Nintendo's long-running strategy-based role-playing game series, has finally been released. Much like previous mainline titles in the series, like the critically acclaimed Fire Emblem Three Houses, Fire Emblem Engage features the classic JRPG storyline coupled with an in-depth strategy-based gameplay system that fans have come to adore and expect from the Fire Emblem franchise.

Despite featuring a relatively easy-to-pick-up-and-play combat system, the gameplay can get significantly more challenging as players make their way through the story chapters. The game also features a few new systems, such as the excellent weapon triangle system, which adds depth to the combat, and a host of characters for players to recruit to their unit.

Being a JRPG at heart, Fire Emblem Engage is home to a variety of characters, which are introduced to players with each passing chapter, allowing them to recruit these characters to their unit to gain bonus perks and stat improvements. One such character is the mischievous, spoiled princess of Elusia, Hortensia.

Who is Hortensia in Fire Emblem Engage?

Hortensia is the mischievous and spoiled princess of Elusia. Despite her carefree demeanor, Hortensia is devoted to her family and those she calls friends. The journal entry reads as follows:

"Always makes sure she has time to spend with the Divine Dragon. Keeps the Pact Ring in jewellery box she inherited from her mother, waiting for just the right occasion to show it off."

Being a "Wing Tamer," Hortensia can ride Wyverns and uses magic and spells as her main offensive tools in combat. Voiced by Hina Kino (Japanese) and Amber Connor (English), Hortensia is easily one of the most enigmatic and enthusiastic characters that you will come across throughout your journey in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to recruit Hortensia to your unit in Fire Emblem Engage?

Hortensia joins your unit after completing Chapter 14: The Battle of Solm. After completing the chapter, the mischievous princess of Elusia will join Alear (the protagonist of the game) and the rest of the party members you have acquired throughout your journey.

Being very proficient with spells and magic, the best class for Hortensia is the Sleipnir Rider. The best skills that you can use for her are as follows:

Healing Light: When the unit heals an ally with a staff, the unit also recovers HP, with 50% of the amount healed gradually.

When the unit heals an ally with a staff, the unit also recovers HP, with 50% of the amount healed gradually. Silence Ward: Grants immunity to silence.

Grants immunity to silence. Canter+: Unit can move 3 spaces after acting.

Unit can move 3 spaces after acting. Staff Mastery 5: Grants Hit+30 when using a staff. Staves also heal an additional 15 HP.

Hortensia, by default, comes with some great bonuses that work well when utilizing staves. Thus, Micaiah is the perfect complimentary Embelm to use if you want to utilize Hortensia as a healer during battle. The Silence Ward skill ensures that Hortensia never gets subdued by Silence, while her Healing Light and Staff Mastery skills are active, making her the best choice as a supporting character in Fire Emblem Engage.

