How many chapters are there in Fire Emblem Engage?

Fire Emblem Engage is the latest iteration of the long-standing fantasy tactical franchise, and boasts a playtime that's just as long as previous entries in the series. Depending on how long players grind and how strong their tactical abilities are, the recently released title can take a fair amount of time to complete. One important question that's generally asked by fans at the start is, “How many chapters are in the game?”

Without counting the side objectives, skirmishes, Paralogues, and other content, it’s still an incredibly lengthy Nintendo Switch game. If you want to know all of the chapters in Fire Emblem Engage and how long the game will take you to complete, look no further.

What adventures await in the chapters of Fire Emblem Engage?

Fire Emblem Engage is a fairly long game, even without the optional path and different factions that Fire Emblem: Three Houses offers. With a whopping total of 27 chapters (including the Prologue), this game will take a hefty amount of any gamer’s time.

In general, it comes down to several factors, such as the difficulty you've chosen, whether you opted for permadeath or not, and how much of a time investment you make into improving the strength of your characters.

Nevertheless, here are all of the base chapters in Fire Emblem Engage, without counting DLC missions, Paralogues, and other non-essential content:

Prologue: The Emblems

The Emblems Chapter 1: Awake At Last

Awake At Last Chapter 2: Queen Lumera

Queen Lumera Chapter 3: Hostilities

Hostilities Chapter 4: A Land In Bloom

A Land In Bloom Chapter 5: Retaking The Castle

Retaking The Castle Chapter 6: The Stolen Ring

The Stolen Ring Chapter 7: Dark Emblem

Dark Emblem Chapter 8: The Kingdom Of Might

A Clash of Forces Chapter 10: The Fell Dragon Sombron

The Fell Dragon Sombron Chapter 11: Retreat

Retreat Chapter 12: The Sentinels

The Sentinels Chapter 13: Heroes Of The Oasis

Heroes Of The Oasis Chapter 14: The Battle For Solm

The Battle For Solm Chapter 15: Dancer In The Ruins

Dancer In The Ruins Chapter 16: Seashore Travels

Seashore Travels Chapter 17: Serenity In Ruin

Serenity In Ruin Chapter 18: The Cold Voyage

The Cold Voyage Chapter 19: The Dead Town

The Dead Town Chapter 20: The Kingless Castle

The Kingless Castle Chapter 21: The Return

The Return Chapter 22: The Fell and The Divine

The Fell and The Divine Chapter 23: The Four Hounds

The Four Hounds Chapter 24: Recollections

Recollections Chapter 25: The Final Guardian

The Final Guardian Chapter 26: The Last Engage

As for the length of the game, it will take about 30 hours to play through the main storyline. This can easily reach 40-50+ hours, depending on how much time you spend grinding or replaying stages. Permadeath will be a major factor for most runs, and having to rewind turns can make the game last much longer than normal.

Technically, Fire Emblem Engage has an optional “bad” ending as well, if you're defeated in the final chapter. To obtain this ending, you must refuse to use the Draconian Time Crystal or simply have no further uses of it remaining because of the difficulty setting. Although it’s a grim ending, it's still one that you can unlock.

Besides this, Fire Emblem Engage has one regular ending and one S-Rank partner that Alear can enter into some form of relationship with, which may or may not be romantic depending on the character. In general, this is a game that’s going to take a significant chunk of time, depending on how thorough you are, or how much effort you put into your party.

