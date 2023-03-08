Fire Emblem Engage guide - How to easily unlock all non-DLC Paralogues

Fire Emblem Engage has a wealth of optional stages called “Paralogues,” which can unlock various useful features for players. These are familiar to long-time fans of the series, but only a few in Engage unlock characters. Not counting the DLC Paralogues, there are 15 of them for players to take part in.

The below Paralogues are split into Character Paralogues, Bond Paralogues, and Special Paralogues in Fire Emblem Engage. Players certainly do not have to participate in these challenging stages, but they are still worth doing. Below, we will cover the requirements to take part in each Paralogue.

All Paralogues available in Fire Emblem Engage, outside of DLC

The first two Paralogues in Fire Emblem Engage are easy. They show up early in the game and are the only two that unlock characters for you. In previous Fire Emblem games, you had to ensure the protagonist spoke to the character to recruit them.

Here, you need to complete these stages to unlock both. Jean is an incredibly powerful healer, and Anna, though she starts off as an axe-wielder, she’s much better as a Sage and is used in one of the best gold-earning strategies in Fire Emblem Engage.

Character Paralogues

Paralogue 1: Budding Talent - Unlocks Jean. Unlocks at the start of Chapter 6

Paralogue 2: Mysterious Merchant - Unlocks Anna. Available after Chapter 7

The next assortment of Paralogues in Fire Emblem Engage enhance your powerful bond rings throughout the game. Most of these won’t be available until later in the game. While all these are incredibly challenging stages, fans of the classic Fire Emblem games will find them to be familiar designs and layouts.

To get the most out of these, you need characters that have bond 10 with the Fire Emblem Engage bond rings you’ve used for the entire game. That is easy enough to do. The abilities and stat bonuses you get from these Paralogues are among the best in the game.

Emblem Paralogues

Paralogue 3: The Exalt - Unlocked after completing Chapter 11. Unlocks Lucina’s bond ranks for 11-20

Paralogue 4: The Lady of the Plains - Unlocked after reaching Chapter 13. Unlocks bond ranks for 11-20 for Lyn

Paralogue 5: The Radiant Hero - Unlocked upon arriving in Chapter 14. Unlocks bond ranks for 11-20 for Ike

Paralogue 6: The Instructor - Unlocked upon reaching Chapter 15. Unlocks bond ranks 11-20 for Byleth

Paralogue 7: The Crux of Fate - Unlocked reaching Chapter 16. Unlocks bond ranks 11-20 for Corrin

Paralogue 8: The Azure Twin - Unlocked after reaching Chapter 17. Unlocks bond ranks 11-20 for Eirika

Paralogue 9: The Holy Knight - Unlocked by completing Chapter 17. Unlocks bond ranks 11-20 for Sigurd

Paralogue 10: The Sage Lord - Unlocked upon arriving in Chapter 18. Unlocks bond ranks 11-20 for Leif

Paralogue 11: The Dawn Maiden - Unlocked in Chapter 20. Unlocks bond ranks 11-20 of Micaiah

Paralogue 12: The Young Lion - Unlocked by getting to Chapter 20. Unlocks bond ranks 11-20 of Roy

Paralogue 13: The Caring Princess - Unlocked by arriving in Chapter 21. Unlocks bond ranks 11-20 of Celica

Paralogue 14: The Hero-King - Unlocked by getting to Chapter 23. Unlocks bond ranks 11-20 for Marth

There’s one more Paralogue in Fire Emblem Engage, arguably the most important one in the game. This is how you unlock the S-Rank relationship for Alear.

It grants the player an overwhelmingly powerful set of abilities and is also one of the hardest battles in the game. It requires the player to retrieve the Pact Ring and defeat evil forces.

Special Paralogue

Paralogue 15: The Connector - Unlocks upon reaching Chapter 23. Is Alear’s Paralogue, and unlocks the Pact Ring for S-Rank bond

These are all the non-DLC Paralogues in Fire Emblem Engage. Each presents unique challenges, but all have rewards in the form of upgrades, new characters, abilities, and other reagents you will need throughout your adventure in the latest tactical RPG on the Nintendo Switch.

