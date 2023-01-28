How to get all Emblems in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage uses mysterious rings and bracelets called Emblems, which confer power upon their wielder. It will obey them and help them fulfill their goals whether that person is good or evil. All they have to do is activate it with a particular phrase. As of writing, there are 15 possible Emblems, but there are likely to be more that appear via DLC in the future.

There are 13 main Emblems in Fire Emblem Engage at launch and two DLC bracelets, unlocked via real-money purchase. Throughout the course of the game, some of these will be unlocked and lost again, though we will cover where and when this happens.

Each of these also has a Paralogue battle associated with them. Completing this unlocks deeper bonds with the rings, which means more power in Fire Emblem Engage for the wearer.

Caution: This article contains major spoilers for Fire Emblem Engage. The final emblem is a major spoiler, in particular.

At launch, there are a possible 15 Emblems to unlock in Fire Emblem Engage

DLC 1) Emblems Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude

Unlocked: Chapter 6

Upon receiving the Bracelet in Chapter 6 of Fire Emblem Engage, you gain one of two Emblems that cannot be stolen from the party. The wearer of this bracelet will have the abilities of all three protagonists. You will have specific, powerful abilities depending on who is in charge. Every character should level up with it to gain its mighty +20% EXP bonus, Lineage.

DLC 2) Emblem Tiki

Unlocked: After Chapter 6 and after completing her Divine Paralogue

A very memorable Fire Emblem character, Tiki is easily one of the strongest Emblems in the game. Her ability to transform into a dragon cannot be underestimated, alongside her amazing +Luck passives.

Tiki has been in several Fire Emblem games, and while the stage to unlock her can be challenging, it’s worth the effort.

1) The Emblem of Beginnings (Marth)

Unlocked: Chapter 1

Chapter 1 Lost: Chapter 10

Chapter 10 Regained: Chapter 22

Chapter 22 Paralogue: Chapter 23

Easily the most recognizable Fire Emblem character, Marth has been in nearly every game in some form, as well as Super Smash Bros. His ring is unlocked at the beginning of the game, though it will be lost among many others in Chapter 10.

An incredibly powerful Emblem, he is the easiest to unlock. Alear awakens in the beginning of the game with this one in her possession.

2) The Emblem of the Holy War (Sigurd)

Unlocked: Chapter 3

Chapter 3 Lost: Chapter 10

Chapter 10 Regained: Chapter 17

Chapter 17 Paralogue: Chapter 18

The mighty horseman Sigurd comes as a reward in Chapter 3. From Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War, he’s one of the characters that might not be too familiar to the casual fan. His skills as a cavalier are unparalleled, and he brings devastation to the battlefield.

3) The Emblem of Echoes (Celica)

Unlocked: Chapter 5

Chapter 5 Lost: Chapter 10

Chapter 10 Regained: Chapter 20

Chapter 20 Paralogue: Chapter 21

Easily one of the most powerful Emblems in all of Fire Emblem Engage, Celica is from Fire Emblem Gaiden. The mighty mage was also seen in DLC for Fire Emblem Awakening, as well as Fire Emblem Heroes.

Warp Ragnarok is a potent, game-changing ability, as is her power to Echo, or cast two spells at different (or the same) targets for 50% damage. She is found in Chapter 5 and lost again in Chapter 10.

4) The Emblem of Dawn (Micaiah)

Unlocked: Chapter 6

Chapter 6 Lost: Chapter 10

Chapter 10 Regained: Chapter 19

Chapter 19 Paralogue: Chapter 20

Unlocked in Chapter 6, she’s another mage that joins the cause of Alear in Fire Emblem Engage. She’s useful in several ways, mostly because of her Great Sacrifice ability. She reduces the user’s HP to one but heals all other party members. It also gives SP based on the healing done, so it’s a great way to grind up a ring's abilities.

5) The Emblem of Genealogy (Leif)

Unlocked: Chapter 8

Chapter 8 Lost: Chapter 10

Chapter 10 Regained: Chapter 17

Chapter 17 Paralogue: Chapter 18

Leif has also been in several Fire Emblem games, starting with his own title, Genealogy of the Holy War. A must-use for your powerful damage dealers, his Quadruple Hit maneuver is devastating. He also brings three mighty weapons, the Killer Axe, Master Lance, and Light Brand. One of the more flexible DPS user rings, he’s one of the best in Fire Emblem Echoes.

6) The Emblem of Binding (Roy)

Unlocked: Chapter 8

Chapter 8 Lost: Chapter 10

Chapter 10 Regained: Chapter 19

Chapter 19 Paralogue: Chapter 20

Roy, like any character, wants to get as strong as possible. Whether a healer or a Wyvern rider, Roy is the choice if you want to smash other units as hard as physically possible. First appearing in Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade, he’s another popular protagonist in the latest version.

7) The Emblem of Blazing (Lyn)

Unlocked: Chapter 11

Chapter 11 Paralogue: Chapter 15

After you lose all of your Emblems in Chapter 10, a few more appear in Fire Emblem Engage. The first is Lyn from The Blazing Blade. A devastating archer Emblem, she grants incredible speed to her user. This a fun equipment option for Alcryst, Fogado, or anyone else that needs to go fast.

8) The Emblem of Awakening (Lucina)

Unlocked: Chapter 11

Chapter 11 Paralogue: Chapter 12

Lucina, also known as “Marth” in Fire Emblem Awakening, is a hero from the future. While escaping from the Fell Dragon in Chapter 11, you acquire Lucina simultaneously, and while her bond abilities are useful, her focus on Chain Attacks feels a little on the weaker side compared to some of the other characters.

9) The Emblem of Radiance (Ike)

Unlocked: Chapter 13

Chapter 13 Paralogue: Chapter 14

The famous mercenary himself, Ike, shows up as the Emblem of Radiance. He powers his wielder up at low HP, boosting both Def and Res while under 75% HP. Ike is a great option for characters that are going to be coming up against heavily-armored characters with his trademark Hammer.

He can also reduce his Avo stat to zero with Immovable and reduces the incoming damage by half for that turn. Ike’s easily one of the best and coolest Fire Emblem Engage options to unlock.

10) The Emblem of the Academy (Byleth)

Unlocked: Chapter 14

Chapter 14 Paralogue: Chapter 15

In Fire Emblem Engage, players unlock Male Byleth, who has been a protagonist and antagonist.

In the latest spinoff, Fire Emblem: Three Hopes, Byleth is primarily a powerful antagonist. He also bears one of the greatest abilities in the game: Goddess Dance. This grants extra actions to his adjacent allies, so do not forget to equip him.

11) The Emblem of Fates (Corrin)

Unlocked: Chapter 15

Chapter 15 Paralogue: Chapter 16

Later in the Fire Emblem series, protagonists can be either male or female, and the version we receive of Corrin in this one is the latter. In Fire Emblem Engage, she is primarily a support Emblem who can buff and aid her allies. She can add different effects to spaces on the map and can inflict -4 to all of an opponent’s basic stats if she initiates combat.

12) The Emblem of the Sacred (Eirika and Ephraim)

Unlocked: Chapter 16

Chapter 16 Paralogue: Chapter 17

The protagonists of Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones, the twins, show up to aid the party late in the game. Depending on your need, you can swap between their powers without using an action in Fire Emblem Engage. All you have to do is use the “Alternate” command to try out either character’s actions.

13) The Fire Emblem (Alear)

Unlocked: Chapter 22

Late in Fire Emblem Engage, a monumental moment occurs. Alear perishes, but thanks to the power of the other rings, Divine Dragon Alear will be reborn and be the 13th Emblem.

The ring given in Chapter 2 is the Fire Emblem ring. The bearer of this gains incredible powers and abilities. In particular, it hosts the Engage ability Dragon Blast. This, however, comes at a great cost to the party.

These are all of the known Emblems in Fire Emblem Engage. This could change with future updates or DLC installments. Should that happen, we will update this article accordingly.

