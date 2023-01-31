How to use the Anna gold exploit in Fire Emblem Engage

Unlike previous games, Fire Emblem Engage doesn't have tons of gold dropping for players. But that isn't to say there's no gold in the game. Thanks to Anna, you can make tons of money, but you need to start early.

This Fire Emblem Engage exploit is built around Skirmishes, which grow in power with your team. With that in mind, you really want to set this up as soon as you unlock Anna. You're going to combine her with the power of one of the Emblems that grants her more luck.

How does it all work, though? Look no further.

Anna is the key to getting the most gold in Fire Emblem Engage

This build revolves around Anna's passive in Fire Emblem Engage—Making a Killing. Based on her luck, the ability gives her a chance to be rewarded with 500 gold each time she gets a kill. Anna is unlocked in Paralogue 2: The Mysterious Merchant; ideally, you'll also want the DLC.

Using the DLC is not necessary. You can wait until you unlock Byleth, who also grants Luck +10. The downside is that you have to wait until Chapter 14 to get him and Chapter 15 to unlock his Bond cap. Ultimately, the DLC is the best way to do this. You can unlock Tiki after completing Chapter 6 and tackling her Divine Paralogue.

Tiki is incredibly powerful and makes this Fire Emblem Engage exploit easy. She gives amazing stat growth, and Luck +10 is a bonus in particular. As soon as you unlock Tiki, you want to swap her over with Anna. If you have spare Bond Points, you can go to the Arena and get her level capped on Tiki immediately. This step will cost about 2,000 Bond Points.

Luck +10 triggers at Level 18 Bond with Tiki, so the sooner you get started, the better. Skirmishes scale with your unit level, but we'll do this with Anna. She's going to become a monster and easily clean up gold.

Steps to take

Unlock Anna (Paralogue 2)

Unlock Tiki (Divine Paralogue)

Switch Anna to High Priest (Start in Martial Priest, unlock High Priest)

Consider leveling her through Marth to unlock Avoid +20

Purchase a Magic Tome for Anna, take it to the Smithy

Select Engrave, choose the appropriate Tome, and select Emblem of Echoes

Send Anna into Skirmishes solo, and defeat everyone

In my personal playthrough, by the time I discovered this technique, I was too strong to make use of it. I had already taken Anna down the path of Hero, so it wasn't really worth the effort it would take to change her up. To do this, you will also want to give Anna Tome Proficiency. This skill is unlocked via Celica, so take Anna to the Arena and unlock it right away.

Get Anna to level 10 Martial Monk. From here, use a Master Seal to get her to High Priest. This step will add even more Luck to Anna. You're looking to build her for as much Dodge and Avoid as possible. So, any Emblem you see with a passive she can use for that purpose, consider unlocking and adding it to her.

You'll also want the most powerful Magic Tome you can get for her. If you've been farming crafting materials, you might be able to get her an Elfire or something to that effect. Get what you can for her, and head to the Smithy in Fire Emblem Engage. Select Engrave, and give the book the Emblem of Echoes.

Using this Tome grants +50 Dodge, which is necessary. You want her to have as much Avoid and Dodge as possible because she'll be soloing these fights. The idea is to send her alone into battle and farm as much money as possible in Skirmishes.

You will then use this money to donate to the various regions, which increases your overall gold rewards. You combine that with Making a Killing in Fire Emblem Engage to turn maximum profits. Focusing on any Gold Corrupted Skirmishes you see is key as well. Those options give even more money if you defeat enemies that are Gold Corrupted.

Enter the Skirmish, pick only Anna, and begin. Ensure combat animations are off and Game Speed is Fast to get through this as quickly as possible. You can also likely turn on Auto Battle and set it to Advance to watch as she eliminates everyone on a stage. With this setup, your opponents will almost always miss.

Using this build in Fire Emblem Engage will make plenty of gold. Thanks to Tiki, you can wait instead of attacking to get the passive heal. It also won't hurt to bring some healing items in case things get messy.

With this in mind, you know everything you need for farming gold in Fire Emblem Engage using the Anna exploit.

