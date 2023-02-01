Fire Emblem Engage complete character tier list

All of the recruitable characters in Fire Emblem Engage have some use or another. However, some of these units are far more useful than others. Some have incredible damage and user support skills. There's no wrong way to play the game; players should use whoever makes them happy.

That said, some characters are, statistically speaking, better than the rest. Some of my favorite characters are B-Tier. Use the characters in Fire Emblem Engage however you see fit, but I'll go over which characters belong in which tier and discuss a few of them. This article has some spoilers because some characters are enemies from the outset.

Who are the most useful Fire Emblem Engage units?

S-Tier

Alear M/F

Diamant

Veyle

Kagetsu

Hortensia

Ivy

Seadall

Alear (M/F) is one of the game's best units. They have exceptional stat growth in Fire Emblem Engage, alongside the Divinely Inspiring ability to empower their allies. Alear hits hard has solid movement, and has the defense to take a hit in a pinch. They seldom have to swap weapons, either.

Kagetsu has been a god-killer in nearly every run I've seen of the game, including my own. It's not uncommon to push him into a group of five enemy units and watch him one-shot all of them. He has high speed and dexterity and comes equipped with one of the best swords in the game - Wo Dao. He's a must-use in Fire Emblem Engage.

Take the time to work with Hortensia in the late game of Fire Emblem Engage, especially in her advanced class, Sleipnir Rider. Thanks to her passive, Big Personality, she gains +1 range on staff abilities. She has incredible stat growth for a healer too, and great movement.

A-Tier

Anna

Alcryst

Alfred

Chloe

Fogado

Mauvier

Panette

Zelkov

While some claim Anna's a bad pick, that's not true. She's key to the best money grind in the game, thanks to her passive. Though she starts as an axe-wielder, you will want to change her to High Priest or Sage. She also has remarkable Dex, Speed, Magic, and Luck stat growth. Don't pass her by in Fire Emblem Engage.

I always bring Alfred and Chloe in Fire Emblem Engage for my front line. Give Alfred Sigurd and Chloe Edelgard, and watch as they smash any foe they come across.

Chloe, in particular, also has exceptional Magic growth, so you can change her from her current path if you don't want to make her a Griffon Rider. Alfred's Avenir class is also a blast to use. Combine that with his Self-Improver skill to give him a temporary +2 Strength. At every turn, he doesn't attack or use items.

A-Tier also has two great archers, Fogado and Alcryst. Personalities aside, they can easily one-shot flying enemies. Fogado has solid HP growth and has killer counterattacks in Fire Emblem Engage, thanks to his Cupido class.

Alcryst pairs nicely with Lyn to improve his already deadly speed. Get Behind Me can make up for his lack of strength. Each time an ally is attacked, it grants him +3 Strength for a turn. It can suddenly make him quite the force of nature in Fire Emblem Engage.

B-Tier

Celine

Goldmary

Jade

Jean

Lapis

Lindon

Louis

Merrin

Pandreo

Rosado

Saphir

Timerra

Yunaka

The B-Tier characters aren't bad but require far more work than others. They also tend to lack some of the more devastating abilities and passives. Some of these characters often fit nicely into parties. Celine, for example, is one of my most-used units, but Ivy out-paces her in pure damage.

Merrin isn't as good as Fogado or Kagetsu in terms of damage, and Lapis, while fun to use, isn't as powerful as Diamant. Yunaka is also a decent Fire Emblem Engage character, but as a Thief, she's not that great. It takes so much work to get her powered up, and there aren't a lot of opportunities for Thieves to excel.

C-Tier

Amber

Boucheron

Bunet

Citrinne

Clanne

Etie

Framme

Vander

The C-Tier characters are often early-game units to get you started in Fire Emblem Engage. They aren't that different from the B-Tier; it's a skinny line. A lot of these characters are fun, and if you put in work with them, they can belong in the main party. I continue to use Framme because I worked her through Martial Master and High Priest.

I could easily replace her with one of four different healers, though. Etie is an excellent archer, but as soon as you get Alcryst, he outmatches her. This goes double when he equips Tireur d'elite as an Advanced Class. Boucheron, in my experience, took too much damage in every class. Clanne fit my party, and Vander, while sturdy, was the slow, exp-sponge character like Frederick in Awakening.

I want to be clear that none of these characters are terrible. Some of their personalities might be infuriating, obnoxious, or just plain thirsty, but they aren't bad. No matter who you use, they can be incredible if you put effort into them. But if you want the best characters for any situation, some perform better than others.

