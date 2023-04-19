5 most useful engravings in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage’s engravings system is precious to players who understand it. The ability to attach bonus stats to your most potent weapons is something that is going to make some fights significantly safer. Watching what these do to help your characters become capable of soloing more fights is also helpful. There’s never a wrong time to have more crit, hit, avoidance, or dodge.

All the Fire Emblem Engage engravings are helpful, even with their negative stats. The critical thing to remember is to consider if the negatives outweigh the positives. In this case, the stats you gain overcompensate for those you lose in the long term.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Corrin and 4 other engravings you should use in Fire Emblem Engage

5) Leif (Engraving of Geneology)

Stats: +1 Mt, +20 Hit, +1 Wt, +10 Avo

Gaining +1 to weight is the worst thing about this Fire Emblem Engage weapon enchantment. If you’re going to use engravings, Engraving of Geneaology is incredible for many characters. If you gain one point of weight but also +20 hit, and +10 avoid? That’s a no-brainer. It’s an excellent engraving, in particular, for weapons like the Silver Dagger.

Alongside having more evasion, it will increase the damage of this weapon. Your evasion characters famously have unfortunate damage on daggers in Fire Emblem Engage, but the Silver Dagger is where things ramp up.

4) Edelgard (Engraving of Rivals)

Stats: +1 Mt, +10 Hit, +10 Crit, +1 Wt, +10 Avoid

Another Fire Emblem Engage engraving with virtually no downside, it’s from the Three Houses DLC. The Edelgard DLC is one of the most potent boosts in the entire game. The bracelet featuring all three houses is vital for many reasons. Then, when you consider engravings, it has no downside other than +1 Wt. Again, that is barely a downside at all.

+10 Hit, Crit, and Avoid are nothing to sneeze at. This is another engraving I’d consider for my more agility-based characters or someone with a high critical rating (Swordmasters, for example). That way, this Fire Emblem Engage character will cut people to ribbons easily.

3) Camilla (Engraving of Revelation)

Stats: +1 Mt, +30 Crit, +1 Wt, -20 Avo, -20 Ddg

Hailing from Fire Emblem Fates, Camilla, one of the DLC characters for Fire Emblem Engage, comes with some serious drawbacks, but it’s all worth it on the right character. Sure, -20 Avoidance and Dodge can be evil, but you won’t notice the right character.

Frankly, I put this on characters with either great avoid/dodge already or heavy-armored characters that aren’t trying to avoid enemies. That means you can enhance their potential output without harming them with a lower dodge chance. This is easily one of my favorite engravings in the game.

2) Byleth (Engraving of Academy)

Stats: +30 Hit, +10 Crit, +2 Weight, +10 Avo, +30 Ddg

It was hard not to put Byleth in the first slot because it is insane how good Byleth is. It’s easily one of the strongest engravings in Fire Emblem Engage, and it’s not even DLC. You gain +2 weapon weight, but then add 30 hits, 10 crits, and 30 dodges. I cannot think of a single weapon that benefits from it.

If I give it to a weapon in Fire Emblem Engage, though, I will slap it on a Greataxe. These are already heavy weapons, so why not focus more on them? One downside to Greataxes is that they have a mediocre +hit, so adding +30 to the 70 the Silver Greataxe has? It’s going to make those axe-wielders far more intimidating.

1) Corrin (Engraving of Fates)

Stats: -2 Mt, +30 Crit, +10 Avoi, +30 Ddg

Known as the Emblem of Fates, Corrin’s one of my favorite rings in all Fire Emblem Engage. Her powers are incredible and valuable - in particular, Dragon Vein. However, her engraving matches that level of power. While you lose some damage (-Mt), you gain so much more.

I’m fine losing minor damage if I gain +30 to crit. Something I’d consider putting on a crit machine to make them more vital than ever - probably a Swordmaster. Another great pick is any of the “Brave” weapons since they attack twice. This doubles your chance to hit, making it one of the best engravings in Fire Emblem Engage.

All the engravings are pretty decent in the latest Fire Emblem. Lyn’s Engraving of Blazing might weaken the damage on a weapon, for example, but it also gives a massive +40 hit and +20 crit. It’s all about what a character needs to shine. Keeping these enchantments in mind can give your characters the power they need to succeed in this challenging turn-based strategy game.

