How to redeem codes in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal follows similar aspects of mobile gaming that gamers have likely seen in other popular franchises. For starters, the game is free to play. Anyone with the minimum hardware can boot up Diablo Immortal and join other players fighting demons, and farming for loot.

Secondly, there are various items and cosmetics that players can purchase and a Battle Pass. Fans should consider purchasing the Battle Pass for bonus rewards that the free path doesn’t reward.

Lastly, Diablo Immortal also has in-game codes that can be redeemed. They’re unique to the game, though currently, none exist at this point.

Diablo Immortal: How to redeem codes in-game and on Battle.net

There are two ways players can go about redeeming codes for Diablo Immortal: while playing the game or using Blizzard’s website, Battle.net. However, the latter requires that the player’s Battle.net account is linked to their Diablo Immortal account to receive the gifts.

How to redeem codes in-game

Whether gamers are playing on PC or mobile, these steps apply to all three platforms. Here’s what players do to redeem codes in-game:

Step 1 : Look to the top-right corner of the screen. To the right of the mini-map is a menu icon that resembles three dashes. Select the hamburger menu icon to access additional features.

: Look to the top-right corner of the screen. To the right of the mini-map is a menu icon that resembles three dashes. Select the hamburger menu icon to access additional features. Step 2 : Now, look on the right-hand side, at the very top. You will see a gear icon. That is the Settings button. Go ahead and open Settings.

: Now, look on the right-hand side, at the very top. You will see a gear icon. That is the Settings button. Go ahead and open Settings. Step 3 : On the left-hand side, go down to Account.

: On the left-hand side, go down to Account. Step 4 : Within the Account page, under “Redeem Code,” select the Redeem button.

: Within the Account page, under “Redeem Code,” select the Redeem button. Step 5: In the pop-up window that appears, type in a valid code and select Redeem again.

Once the code is redeemed, players will have to check their mail to receive their gifts or access their inventory. It depends on how the gift is delivered.

How to redeem codes on Battle.net

There is also an alternative way to redeem codes in Diablo Immortal related to Battle.net. However, this method only applies if a player’s Battle.net account is linked to their game account. Otherwise, the gifts won’t apply to the correct account. Here are the necessary steps:

Step 1 : Visit the official Battle.net site and log in with your Battle.net account.

: Visit the official Battle.net site and log in with your Battle.net account. Step 2 : Select your account name in the top-right corner and choose Account Settings from the drop-down menu.

: Select your account name in the top-right corner and choose Account Settings from the drop-down menu. Step 3 : In the left-hand menu bar, choose Account Overview.

: In the left-hand menu bar, choose Account Overview. Step 4: Under “Redeem A Code,” type in a valid code and select Redeem Code.

It’s important to remember that some codes might be limited to a single character and not account-wide. This means that, depending on the gift, it may only apply to a specific character. As of right now, there aren’t any codes for players to redeem that fall in either category. Just remember to read the fine print before expending a one-time-only code.

