How to redeem Genshin Impact codes for free Primogems in May 2022

Genshin Impact 2.7 live stream has dropped three new redemption codes for viewers. Each of these codes will grant viewers 100 Primogems, meaning that they can get 300 Primogems by collecting and redeeming all three codes.

The codes were released at random intervals during the special program, and players might not catch all of them. This article will list all the new redeem codes for May 2022 from the live stream and how to redeem them for various rewards.

Genshin Impact 2.7 live stream Primogems codes

As the Genshin Impact 2.7 live stream has finally ended, the community has managed to spot all three new redemption codes:

LANVJSFUD6CM DTNUKTWCC6D9 HSNUKTXCCPWV

Remember that these codes will only last for at least 12 hours after being released. Players who claim the codes after that time frame may not be able to get the free Primogem rewards.

There are two methods fans can choose to redeem their codes, through the official website or from the in-game. Both methods are viable and can be used to claim the rewards fast.

How to use the official Genshin Impact code redemption website

Log in and choose the correct server before entering the redemption code (Image via HoYoverse)

The first method could be the easiest way to claim rewards from the codes. Like any other game, the developers have created a dedicated website for Genshin Impact.

Aside from the official notice and character introduction, they also included a code redemption page, where players can freely enter any available code to get the rewards.

Open the official redemption website here Log in using players' HoYoverse account Select the correct server and confirm the character nickname Copy and paste the redeem code into the empty box and click Redeem

How to redeem code in Genshin Impact

Paimon Menu > Settings > Account > Redeem Code (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can also use an alternative method to claim their rewards, and that is by opening the game. While this method is longer than the previous one, gamers can instantly claim Primogems from their in-game mail. Follow the steps below to redeem the live stream codes:

Open the Genshin Impact game on any device (PC/Mobile/PS) Open the Paimon Menu at the top left corner of the screen Choose Settings at the bottom left corner In Settings, select the Account tab until they can see the Redeem Code option Copy and paste any available codes and click on the Exchange button

All the rewards from the redemption codes will be sent to players via in-game mail and they will stay for a month. It is worth noting that players need to be above Adventure Rank 10 to access the redeem code feature in the game.

The 2.7 live stream feeds a lot of information to the community, readying them for what to expect in the new addition after the maintenance update on May 31.

Edited by Srijan Sen