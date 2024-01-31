If you have a Granblue Fantasy Relink serial code, you can easily get your hands on a ton of freebies. GBF Relink is one of the most anticipated games of 2024, and much like its predecessor, this title is gearing up to be chock-full of content and, most importantly, cosmetics. You can get your hands on a few of these cosmetics even before the game drops on February 1, 2024.

To get your hands on said freebies, you will first need to redeem your Granblue Fantasy Relink serial code. This article will show you how.

Here's how to redeem your Granblue Fantasy relink serial code

Granblue Fantasy Relink (Image via Cygames)

To start redeeming your Granblue Fantasy Relink serial code, you will need access to a PS4 or PS5, a smartphone, and obviously an internet connection. Just follow the steps below to get your hands on some awesome freebies:

Log in to your PSN account, and make sure that you have selected the account you want to link with Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Make your way over to the PlayStation Store.

Click on the redeem code option and enter your voucher code. Click on this link if you're having trouble looking for the redeem code option.

Launch Granblue Relink. From the title screen, navigate over to the serial code option.

Once you have clicked on the option, ensure you're ready to note down your Granblue Fantasy Relink serial code and click on show serial code.

Grab your phone, open the Granblue Fantasy Relink app, and navigate to the serial codes screen.

Once all of this is done, wait for a couple of minutes, and your items should show up inside your crate.

Here are some important points that you will have to keep in mind if you're planning on redeeming your serial code:

If you have multiple accounts on the PSN network, be extra careful about selecting the one you want to link with Granblue Fantasy Relink.

You can only redeem your code once.

If you're using an IOS device, you cannot redeem your code through your phone. Alternatively, you can log in to your account using the Granblue Fantasy website and redeem your code there.

If you keep these points in mind, the whole process should go pretty smoothly.

