How to reduce lag in Fall Guys

Fall Guys is one of the most instantly accessible online games, and fans are thrilled to stay in the game. Like any battle royale, the game puts tons of players into its matches, which can slow down the process.

The game is far from the pinnacle of graphics technology, but there can still be performance issues with all the fun colors and frantic characters. Hitting a lag spike at the wrong time can ruin a lucky match, so the game must run at maximum efficiency.

Reducing lag in Fall Guys

Fall Guys is a great online game for competition and chaos, but sudden slowdowns and framerate dips can kill an enjoyable game. There are a variety of things that can hurt the performance.

The obvious solution is to check in on overall internet performance. Whether the player is using the console or PC version of the game, general internet speed will be the primary cause of lag. Run a quick internet speed test and adjust accordingly. Maybe consider a wired ethernet connection rather than wi-fi.

Open the game menu and check the server settings. If it's set to automatic, it should default to the closest possible server, but it might fail to do that. If it's halfway across the world, it'll be much slower. Just set it manually to the closest server.

Console players have limited options, and lag will probably result from poor internet quality or interference. Most other options will be important for PC players and will be standard advice amongst PC games.

Turn down the graphical settings to improve performance. Set Texture Details to "Half Res", Shadows Details to "Low", and Bloom to "Low". This will make the game look considerably less clear but will improve performance.

Close all other games and applications while attempting to run Fall Guys. Any other process currently taking up bandwidth will only hurt the game's ability to run smoothly. Streaming the game or using voice chat from the same computer makes it significantly harder to run efficiently.

One thing that Windows users can activate to make optimization easier is activating the game mode. From the Start Menu, navigate to the Gaming Menu and activate Game Mode. This setting only works for fully updated users and will help most gamers have the best experience.

As with any PC gaming experience, making sure the graphics drivers are up to date is essential. Fall Guys' settings recommend an NVIDIA GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7950 or better.

Any modern driver can handle the game, but they must be updated to maintain good performance, as with any modern game. Fall Guys is a very well-optimized game, but lag can come with any gaming experience on any platform.

Players should go through the traditional steps to ensure the best performance. Check your internet speed, reduce graphical settings, update graphical drivers, turn on Game Mode, shut down all other programs, and hope for the best.

