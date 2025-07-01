How to refill Boot Bar in Death Stranding 2

The Boot Bar in Death Stranding 2 is a crucial gameplay element that tracks the durability of your boots as you navigate the harsh landscapes of Mexico and Australia. Unlike stamina or health, the Boot Bar is easy to miss, but once it runs out, even basic actions like climbing, walking, and maintaining balance become significantly more difficult.

Understanding how this system works and learning to manage it can save you from serious trouble during long deliveries. To help you out, this article will explain everything you need to know about the Boot Bar in Death Stranding 2.

What is the Boot Bar in Death Stranding 2?

The Boot Bar is shown on the bottom-left corner of your HUD, right beneath the equipment section. Unlike the stamina bar, it tracks how much life your current boots have left. As you explore rocky paths, climb cliffs, or walk through streams, this bar gradually depletes. Once it becomes empty and starts blinking, your boots will be nearly broken, affecting your speed, balance, and ability to traverse rough terrain.

As you walk, climb, and trek across terrain, the Boot Bar slowly depletes, indicating the wear and tear on your equipped boots (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

You also cannot directly refill the Boot Bar in Death Stranding 2. Once a pair is worn down, the only solution is to equip a fresh pair of boots. That’s why it’s important to plan ahead and always carry spares.

How to replace boots and restore the Boot Bar in Death Stranding 2

To restore your boot bar:

Open the Cargo Shelf or Equipment Wheel.

Choose the Put on Footwear option.

Select a new pair of boots from your inventory.

Once equipped, the boot bar will automatically reset to its full capacity. You can also fabricate new boots at any Delivery Terminal using the Fabricate Equipment option. The basic Transporter Boots require 16 Resins. Other types include Combat Boots and Sneaking Boots, each with unique stats for durability and grip.

For better inventory management, you can attach a spare pair to Sam’s Boot Clip. This saves backpack space and ensures quick access if your current pair fails mid-delivery.

Keeping your boots in good condition is essential in Death Stranding 2. The Boot Bar may seem small, but it plays a big role in ensuring smooth and safe deliveries.

