Following PlayStation's announcement to shut down Concord, players can get their refund for the $40 first-person shooter on Steam. Alongside PS5, the multiplayer hero shooter was also launched for PC platforms via the Steam digital storefront. Now that it's going to go offline, players who spent their money on it can get refunds.

This article will mention all the details on how to get refund for Concord on Steam successfully.

Process to get refund for Concord on Steam

PlayStation shared an official blog recently while confirming the permanent removal of Concord from Steam platform. Alongside the major update, however, the blog also mentioned the information on getting refund for Concord via different online stores, including Steam:

"Steam Store will refund players who bought the game over the coming days. Steam will send confirmation of the refund once it has been processed."

You can get your refund for Concord directly via Steam in your account (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

In short, you don't have to follow any elaborate steps to claim your refund amount spent on Concord. Your money will be directly sent back to your account. Steam will let you know through an email once your refund is processed in the next few days. Generally Steam is quick to send the refund money to players' accounts.

It's worth noting that Concord has now been pulled from Steam and it's no longer available to purchase on the platform. It will completely go offline on September 6, 2024.

That's pretty much everything there's to know on how to refund Concord on Steam.

Concord dies after struggling to attract players

For those unaware, Concord failed to generate any hype after launch. It struggled to keep a decent player count on platforms like Steam where most of the first-person shooter titles manage to receive a healthy player base.

Concord was never meant to take off (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

After its release on August 23, 2024, Concord couldn't even get past 1,000 concurrent players on any given day. In simple words, the game was already dead on its arrival before it could even take off. After 14 days of its global debut, the developers decided to discontinue this ambitous hero shooter.

Read More: "I used to pray for times like these" - Asmongold compares Concord to "post-birth abortions" following its shutdown

For more news and the latest updates on Concord or other FPS games, keep following Sportskeeda.

