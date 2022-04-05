How to register for Rainbow Six Mobile and win a chance to play the pre-release

Ubisoft announced Rainbow Six Mobile a few hours ago, and this project will be bringing the fan favorite PC title to mobile devices. For those unaware, Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical shooter based on Tom Clancy's universe and was first launched in 2015.

After so many years, Ubisoft is now looking to expand into the mobile segment with the popularity of Rainbow Six Siege.

Rainbow Six Mobile will soon allow you to take on other players whenever you want, anywhere in the world, FREE on iOS & Android!



Those interested in playing the tactical shooter on mobile can check out its official trailer and pre-alpha gameplay. Furthermore, they can also register themselves to get updates on the upcoming mobile title and also have an opportunity to play it early before global release.

Read on to learn how to register for updates and get a chance to play the pre-release.

Register and get a chance to play pre-release version of Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Mobile

Ubisoft has opened the registrations for Rainbow Six Mobile and will provide players with all future updates on the upcoming title. A few questions will need to be answered and one can also choose their preferred OS on mobile as well. Giving an option between iOS and Andriod is good news for all players.

This proves that test versions of the game are being developed for both platforms.

Before registering for the game, players need to make sure they have an account on Ubisoft. Simply sign up from the main website and create an account to start registering.

Follow the steps below to register for Rainbow Six Mobile:

Click on the link after singing in to the Ubisoft account.

Select the desired mobile OS to play the game: Andriod or iOS

Answer all the questions about other mobile titles like COD Mobile, PUBG and Freefire

Complete the registration process by submitting the answers

Players will receive a confirmation message on the screen after registration is complete

The confirmation message players will receive after successfully registering for updates and the pre-release (Screengrab via Ubisoft)

Players who complete the registration process will get their updates in the email that is registered to their Ubisoft account. Furthermore, if they are selected for the pre-release test, the details for the test version will also be sent in the same email.

More intel on the game can be expected as soon as the alpha version drops for testing in the community.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul