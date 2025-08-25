The Finals Open Qualifiers are just around the corner, and players are wondering how they can register. This major tournament will take place over two days, on August 30 and September 6, 2025, featuring teams from the NA and EMEA regions. The tournament will be held in two phases, consisting of four Seeding rounds. Only the top eight teams will qualify for the Closed Qualifier.

This article guides you on how to register for The Finals Open Qualifiers.

Steps to register for The Finals Open Qualifiers

Here are the steps to follow to register for The Finals Open Qualifiers:

Step 1: Visit the Finals registration site. Here’s a direct link - Register for The Finals Open Qualifiers .

Visit the Finals registration site. Here’s a direct link - Step 2: There will be two QR codes and two links, one for the NA region and another for the EMEA region. Players should either scan the appropriate QR code or click on the corresponding link.

There will be two QR codes and two links, one for the NA region and another for the EMEA region. Players should either scan the appropriate QR code or click on the corresponding link. Step 3: After scanning the QR code or visiting the link, they can click on “ Register through Faceit right here ” to access the Faceit platform, where they will need to click on the “ Join Tournament " option.

After scanning the QR code or visiting the link, they can click on “ ” to access the Faceit platform, where they will need to click on the “ " option. Step 4: Next, players need to log in using their Faceit ID and password or through Steam. If they don’t have an account, they can create one from the same page by clicking the "Create Account" option.

Next, players need to log in using their Faceit ID and password or through Steam. If they don’t have an account, they can create one from the same page by clicking the "Create Account" option. Step 5: Once logged into the Faceit account, players will be prompted to invite three friends. After completing this step, they will be all set to participate.

Click on Register Game to register for The Finals Open Qualifiers (Image via Faceit)

The Finals Open Qualifier offers players a stage to showcase their skills. The tournament consists of two phases. In Phase 1, the Seeding Stage will be conducted in the Swiss format, with each team participating in a best-of-three (BO3) format across three heats. Here, each heat is a separate tournament consisting of three Seeding Stages.

Invite two friends to make a team and join The Finals Open Qualifiers (Image via Faceit)

Read more: The Finals announces $100,000 major tournament in 2025, here's what we know

There will be no eliminations during Phase 1, and all teams will advance to Phase 2. However, in Phase 2, things take a turn, as the teams that secure victories will advance to the next stage, while losing teams will be eliminated. There will be one Seeding match (3v3) following a single-elimination format, and each team will have the chance to play one match of BO3.

Also read: Finals upcoming mid-season update is bringing Close Quarters Event

Interestingly, each team from both the NA and EMEA regions will get two chances. If the team gets eliminated in the first open qualifiers, they still have a chance to qualify with the same system. Eventually, the top eight teams standing till the last will qualify for the Closed Qualifier.

The best teams from the Open Qualifiers will face off in the live events broadcast from the ESL studio in Stockholm. Only a few of them will secure their ticket to the main stage of the tournament.

