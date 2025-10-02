How to remove black bars in Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei is an experience in itself, blending compelling gameplay and heartfelt storytelling with cinematics. What makes it aesthetic are the different visual modes and letterbox view that frequently appear as you ride your horse through the serene landscape of Ezo. The black bars, in particular, are an element fans will either relish or detest.
Fortunately, it can be removed on the go with a simple method. If you dislike the black cars in Ghost of Yotei or find them distracting, this article will be of aid.
Removing black bars in Ghost of Yotei
Tweaking settings in in Ghost of Yotei doesn’t really help with the black bars, neither does changing the cinematic modes. Instead of searching for the option within the settings menu, just tap your right analog stick (R3) while riding the horse to disable the letterbox view. Bear in mind that it isn’t a permanent solution, so the bars will appear again the next time you travel.
Moreover, pressing R3 on the controller may put you in a weird zoom view. To get the intensity you prefer, tap the right analog stick a couple more times. It basically cycles through the zoom levels.
Regardless, the simple process removes the black bars instantly during mounted traversal and restores the fullscreen view, which shows more of the background. The complete view of the landscape will be stunning, particularly on a large screen.
That said, there are instances where black bars cannot be removed. The developers have deliberately used them to enhance the storytelling experience. However, such instances are only momentary, so the letterbox will disappear automatically after the segment is complete.
Exploring the cinematic modes in Ghost of Yotei
Ghost of Yotei feature different cinematic modes. You can toggle them manually to add some filters and effects. The choices are between Kurosawa, Miike, and Watanabe. Yes, all of them are named after legendary Japanese filmmakers.
Kurosawa mode:
- Inspired by: Akira Kurosawa
- Effects: It includes a monochromatic filter that deeply enhances the cinematic experience and provides the retro feel.
Miike mode:
- Inspired by: Takashi Miike
- Effects: It features more bloodshed and mud with a constrained camera style.
Watanabe mode:
- Inspired by: Shinichirō Watanabe
- Effects: It includes original lo-fi music composed under the guidance of the director.
