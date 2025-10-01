All Ghost of Yotei control settings

Ghost of Yotei is an all-new PS5 adventure starring the new protagonist, Atsu. However, players will want to familiarize themselves with the controls before diving in. This hotly anticipated sequel evolves upon its predecessor's open-world action-adventure formula in many ways to deliver a superior experience, and unfamiliarity with the controls can hamper the experience.
With that said, here's everything to know about Ghost of Yotei's control settings for the PS5. Read on for full details.
Ghost of Yotei control settings explored
These controls pertain to the DualSense controller for the PS5:
- D-pad Up: Spyglass | Toggle Target Lock
- D-pad Down: Heal | Hold: Sake
- D-pad Left: Call Horse
- D-pad Right: Photo Mode
- Touchpad Up: Gust Wind
- Touchpad Down: Show Respect
- Touchpad Left: Play Shamisen
- Touchpad Right: Draw/Sheath Weapon
- Touchpad Press: Map
- Touchpad Hold: Time Swap
- Left Stick: Player Movement
- Right Stick: Character Movement
- L1: Block/Standoff
- R1: Quickfire
- L2: Aim/Hold:
- R2: Interact | Fire Ranged Weapon
- L3: Press; Run/Gallop
- R3: Press: Crouch/Ezo Wilds Mounted Camera | Hold: listen
- Triangle: Heavy Attack/Assassinate | Hold: Focus Attack
- Square: Light Attack
- Cross: Jump
- Circle: Dash/Double Tap: Roll
Additionally, the controls are available across a handful of presets, which mix up the keybinds to different buttons depending on the label. They are:
- Default: A control scheme for players who prefer Square and Triangle for melee attacks.
- Left-Handed: A control scheme for players who prefer using D-pad Right and D-Pad Up for melee attacks.
- Melee Alternate: A control scheme for players who prefer using R1 and R2 for melee attacks
- Melee Alternate (Left-Handed): A control scheme for players who prefer using L1 and L2 for melee attacks.
Other than that, you can also adjust the following settings to further refine controls in Ghost of Yotei:
- Invert Camera (Horizontal): When enabled, pushing the Right Stick to the left will cause the camera to pan to the right.
- Invert Camera (Vertical): When enabled, pushing the Right Stick up will cause the camera to tilt down.
- Camera Speed: Change the speed the camera moves while pushing Right Stick.
- Camera Wobble Sensitivity: Adjust camera shake intensity across all gameplay. Does not affect cutscenes.
- Stick Drift Compensation: When the controller is at rest, unwanted movement of the player or camera is reduced.
- Controller Orientation: Change the orientation of Directional Buttons and Action Buttons based on how you prefer to hold the controller.
- Swap Left & Right Stick While Aiming: When enabled, Right Stick and Left Stick will be swapped while aiming.
- Motion Sensor Function Aim: When enabled, Motion Sensor Function is active while aiming.
- Vibration Intensity: Determines the strength of the controller's vibration.
- Trigger Effect Intensity: Determines the strength of the trigger effect function.
Ghost of Yotei will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5 from October 2, 2025.
