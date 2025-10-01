All Ghost of Yotei control settings

By Siddharth Patil
Published Oct 01, 2025 14:30 GMT
Ghost of Yotei all controls
Here are all control settings available in Ghost of Yotei, the latest game from Sucker Punch (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yotei is an all-new PS5 adventure starring the new protagonist, Atsu. However, players will want to familiarize themselves with the controls before diving in. This hotly anticipated sequel evolves upon its predecessor's open-world action-adventure formula in many ways to deliver a superior experience, and unfamiliarity with the controls can hamper the experience.

With that said, here's everything to know about Ghost of Yotei's control settings for the PS5. Read on for full details.

Ghost of Yotei control settings explored

Adjust control settings for the optimal Ghost of Yotei experience (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
These controls pertain to the DualSense controller for the PS5:

  • D-pad Up: Spyglass | Toggle Target Lock
  • D-pad Down: Heal | Hold: Sake
  • D-pad Left: Call Horse
  • D-pad Right: Photo Mode
  • Touchpad Up: Gust Wind
  • Touchpad Down: Show Respect
  • Touchpad Left: Play Shamisen
  • Touchpad Right: Draw/Sheath Weapon
  • Touchpad Press: Map
  • Touchpad Hold: Time Swap
  • Left Stick: Player Movement
  • Right Stick: Character Movement
  • L1: Block/Standoff
  • R1: Quickfire
  • L2: Aim/Hold:
  • R2: Interact | Fire Ranged Weapon
  • L3: Press; Run/Gallop
  • R3: Press: Crouch/Ezo Wilds Mounted Camera | Hold: listen
  • Triangle: Heavy Attack/Assassinate | Hold: Focus Attack
  • Square: Light Attack
  • Cross: Jump
  • Circle: Dash/Double Tap: Roll
Additionally, the controls are available across a handful of presets, which mix up the keybinds to different buttons depending on the label. They are:

  • Default: A control scheme for players who prefer Square and Triangle for melee attacks.
  • Left-Handed: A control scheme for players who prefer using D-pad Right and D-Pad Up for melee attacks.
  • Melee Alternate: A control scheme for players who prefer using R1 and R2 for melee attacks
  • Melee Alternate (Left-Handed): A control scheme for players who prefer using L1 and L2 for melee attacks.
Other than that, you can also adjust the following settings to further refine controls in Ghost of Yotei:

  • Invert Camera (Horizontal): When enabled, pushing the Right Stick to the left will cause the camera to pan to the right.
  • Invert Camera (Vertical): When enabled, pushing the Right Stick up will cause the camera to tilt down.
  • Camera Speed: Change the speed the camera moves while pushing Right Stick.
  • Camera Wobble Sensitivity: Adjust camera shake intensity across all gameplay. Does not affect cutscenes.
  • Stick Drift Compensation: When the controller is at rest, unwanted movement of the player or camera is reduced.
  • Controller Orientation: Change the orientation of Directional Buttons and Action Buttons based on how you prefer to hold the controller.
  • Swap Left & Right Stick While Aiming: When enabled, Right Stick and Left Stick will be swapped while aiming.
  • Motion Sensor Function Aim: When enabled, Motion Sensor Function is active while aiming.
  • Vibration Intensity: Determines the strength of the controller's vibration.
  • Trigger Effect Intensity: Determines the strength of the trigger effect function.
Ghost of Yotei will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5 from October 2, 2025.

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
