How to rename your ship in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves players have been racking their brains to come up with the best ship names possible. The latest Captaincy update for the pirating game allows players to purchase a ship, name it, and become its captain.

There are a handful of pirates who picked a random name that popped into their heads just so they could set sail quickly. Thankfully, the name isn't a permanent component of the ship.

If a new and improved name is thought of while sailing the Seven Seas, players can rename their ship with a Renaming Deed.

What is a Renaming Deed in Sea of Thieves?

Players are able to name and rename their ships in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

Naming a ship for the first time doesn't cost anything. Captains are able to give it a name with a 20-character limit after it has been purchased and right before they take it to sea. Changing the name after the ship has been given one does cost, however.

Players have to purchase an in-game item known as the Renaming Deed in order to change the ship's name. That's all there is to it. The deed only replaces the name. It doesn't wipe any of the ship's progress with regard to Milestones or in the Captain's Logbook, so players have nothing to worry about.

How to buy a Renaming Deed in Sea of Thieves

A look at the Ship Renaming Deed (Image via Rare)

Purchasing a Renaming Deed isn't hard. Players can head to any Outpost and find the merchant that sells the item needed to change a ship's name. Here's how to get a hold of one:

Go to the Pirate Emporium at any Sea of Thieves Outpost.

The Pirate Emporium can also be accessed from the game's main menu before beginning a session.

Speak to the shopkeeper and ask to browse their wares.

Navigate to the Captaincy tab.

The first option available is the Ship Renaming Deed.

It can be purchased for 499 Ancient Coins.

Ancient Coins are the premium in-game currency. They can be obtained through the title's version of the Battle Pass, the Plunder Pass. Or they can be purchased with real-life money, where 499 Ancient Coins would cost $5.49.

Once a Renaming Deed has been purchased, it can be used from the game's main menu. A ship can only be renamed outside of a live session, and here is how to do that:

Go to My Ships from the main menu.

Select the ship to rename.

Select the Rename option.

The game will have the player confirm that they want to use the Renaming Deed.

After confirmation, a new 20-character name can be given to the ship.

Only one Renaming Deed can be owned at a time, so if a player is the captain of multiple ships with unwanted names, they'll have to go down the list one by one to change those names.

The time may come when the ship's name no longer fits the pirate's style of play, and naming it something else is a necessity. And getting hold of a Renaming Deed allows players to do just that.

