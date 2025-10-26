How to repair engine in RV There Yet

RV There Yet can be extremely punishing if you neglect your vehicle. Your ride will break down from the slightest of collisions, and to make matters worse, its engine runs out of oil after a certain interval. Ignore the blue alert for a while, and the truck will completely shut down, forcing you to restart from the previous checkpoint.

Ad

To repair engines in RV There Yet you need Motor Oil, which, unfortunately, isn’t available in abundance. So make sure to pick up the oil containers and use them only when the “Check Engine” alert pops up on the screen.

How to use Motor Oil to repair engine in RV There Yet

Use Motor Oil to repair engine (Image via Nuggets Entertainment)

As specified, repairing the engine in RV There Yet is quite straightforward. You just have to refill it with fresh Motor Oils. The game will notify you with an on-screen “Check Engine” alert whenever there is an issue.

Ad

Trending

Here are the detailed steps to use Motor Oil and repair the engine of the RV:

Store multiple Motor Oil bottles on your shelf.

When the blue alert appears on the screen, stop the vehicle immediately and equip the bottle.

Open the engine compartment, exposing the part that needs to be repaired. Click on the interaction button to pour the oil.

Do so until the engine is repaired and the warning sign disappears from the screen.

Ad

Once done, get back to your off-road adventure. Try to avoid massive collisions or falling off the cliff, as they can significantly damage the engine, prompting the blue alert. Also, stock up on Motor Oils whenever you can, as it takes multiple bottles to repair severe damages.

Additionally, ask your friend to look out for the engine status if you are unable to do so yourself.

Also read: Best graphics settings for RV There Yet

Ad

Where is the engine located in RV There Yet

The engine is located under the bed (Image via Nuggets Entertainment)

You can find the engine at the back of the RV. To be specific, the entire compartment is tucked away underneath the bed. To refill the Motor Oil, just open the hatch to expose the engine and directly interact with it.

Ad

Unfortunately, there are no ducts to access the compartment from outside the vehicle. Therefore, you can only refill the RV’s engine from within. Sure, your friends help out if you don’t want to leave the driver seat.

Check out our other articles from this title:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.