How to use EpiPen in RV There Yet

EpiPen in RV There Yet is one of the most important items you can have for staying alive. This medical supply has the ability to revive a fellow player from a state of being downed and it also clears away any harmful conditions affecting them.

Ad

However, there is only a small number of them available, which makes understanding the right situations and the correct timing for their use an essential skill. On that note, here is how you can use EpiPen in RV There Yet.

A guide to use an EpiPen in RV There Yet

When a teammate goes down, walk up to them and press F (or the interact button prompt). This action consumes one EpiPen and revives the downed player, accompanied by a short revival animation. You’ll see the EpiPen count decrease immediately, so always keep track of your remaining stock.

Ad

Trending

Always carry a few EpiPens in both personal and shared inventory (Image via Nuggets Entertainment)

Using an EpiPen in RV There Yet not only restores life but also clears all negative afflictions like poison or debuffs.

Ad

When to use EpiPen in RV There Yet

EpiPens are best reserved for emergencies. If a player collapses in a dangerous area or during a high-intensity encounter, using it is the fastest way to get them back into action. In co-op, it’s wise to distribute EpiPens among all teammates so that no single player is left without a backup.

Solo players should plan carefully because being downed without an EpiPen can lead to long setbacks.

Ad

Also read: RV There Yet system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specifications explored

Where to find EpiPens in RV There Yet

EpiPens are scattered throughout the game, with the starting tent being a reliable source. You can also craft them using items gathered during your journey. Placing some in the shared RV inventory ensures that everyone can access one in a pinch.

Make it a habit to check supply areas and gas stations after tough encounters to restock your EpiPens as well as antidotes for upcoming sections.

Ad

For more game-related content, check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.