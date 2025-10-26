It is necessary to use an antidote in RV There Yet if you wish to stay alive against the dangers found while traveling through the uncontrolled natural landscape. The condition of being poisoned can happen to you without much warning, which is especially true during events such as being bitten by snakes.

If you do not have a way to reverse the poisoning, the character you control or the other members of your group can fall down and become unconscious before you are able to get to the next safe point or saved location in the game. That said, here is how to use antidote in RV There Yet.

When to use an antidote in RV There Yet

The moment your character or a party member gets poisoned, that’s your cue to act. Poison steadily drains health over time, and ignoring it can turn a simple trip into a failed attempt. The antidote in RV There Yet immediately removes the poisoned state, letting you continue without penalty.

Beware of snakes (Image via Nuggets Entertainment)

Think of it as an instant reset for dangerous encounters. If you fail to use one, the poisoned status will eventually incapacitate you.

Snake bites are the main source of poisoning, but any hazardous wildlife or environmental traps could trigger it. When poisoned, your health bar will start to decrease gradually. Access your inventory and select the antidote to heal the poisoned status.

If a party member is affected, you can apply the antidote to them as well, ensuring the group stays on track.

Where to find antidotes in RV There Yet

Antidotes aren’t infinite, so stock management is key. They can be found across checkpoints and supply areas scattered throughout the game world. It’s smart to carry some in your personal inventory and have other party members hold extras.

This way, you’ll always have one ready for emergencies without overloading your storage space. If you don't have an antidote in RV There Yet, poison will steadily wear you down until you collapse. However, an EpiPen can reverse the effect and keep you on your feet.

Tips for efficient use

Keep track of your antidote stock, especially before heading into areas known for snakes.

Don’t wait for your health to drop too low; use the antidote as soon as poisoning occurs.

Share the load with your party so one person doesn’t get stuck without a cure.

