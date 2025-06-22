How to reroll in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond

Rerolling in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond is a nice way to increase your chances of getting the cards you need for your deck. This feature allows you to get certain rare cards from the beginning when you create an account. You get a nice boost by doing so since creating specific meta decks becomes easier early on.

Ad

This article will explain how you can reroll in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond to get specific cards that you want.

Rerolling in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond: Step-by-step process

You can reroll your starting cards (Image via Cygames)

When you reroll in this game, you increase your chances of getting a rare card from the packs, including Legendaries like Albert, Levin Stormsaber, that you need for creating some of the best budget Shadowverse Worlds Beyond decks.

Ad

Trending

However, you can only reroll using your smartphone. You must download this game on your Android or iOS phone and log in with your Cygames account. After you do so, follow these steps:

Complete or skip through the tutorial.

Claim all the new cards that you got as rewards for doing the tutorial.

You will see a Gift Box icon on the right side of the screen. If you click on it, you can claim some rewards like many card packs, a Legendary card pack , and 1500 Rupies.

on the right side of the screen. If you click on it, you can claim some rewards like many card packs, a , and 1500 Rupies. Now open the in-game store and buy card packs using these rewards.

If you didn’t get the cards you wanted, go back to the game’s home screen and click on the menu button.

Click on Delete User Data.

Ad

Also read: Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Swordcraft decks: Best early decks you can build

Best Shadowverse Worlds Beyond cards to look for while rerolling

Try to collect these Legendary cards (Image via Cygames)

If you get specific Legendary cards with other good cards from the same class, you can quickly build a meta deck compared to doing it the normal way of grinding daily missions. As such, here are some cards from each class that will make it easier for you to build meta decks:

Ad

Neutral : Olivia, Heroic Dark Angel, and Ruler of Cocytus

: Olivia, Heroic Dark Angel, and Ruler of Cocytus Forestcraft : Opulent Rose Queen, and Amataz, Origin Blader

: Opulent Rose Queen, and Amataz, Origin Blader Swordcraft : Albert, Levin Stormsaber, and Amelia, Silver Knight

: Albert, Levin Stormsaber, and Amelia, Silver Knight Runecraft : Anne & Grea, Mysterious Duo, and Kuon, Fivefold Master

: Anne & Grea, Mysterious Duo, and Kuon, Fivefold Master Dragoncraft : Forte, Blackwing Dragoon, and Garyu, Fabled Dragonkin

: Forte, Blackwing Dragoon, and Garyu, Fabled Dragonkin Abysscraft : Aragavy, Eternal Hunter, and Medusa, Venomfang Royalty

: Aragavy, Eternal Hunter, and Medusa, Venomfang Royalty Havencraft : Rodeo, Anathema of Judgment, and Jeanne, Saintly Knight

: Rodeo, Anathema of Judgment, and Jeanne, Saintly Knight Portalcraft: Orchis, Newfound Heart, and Ralmia, Sonic Boom

For more gaming news and guides, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.