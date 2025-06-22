How to reroll in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond

Rerolling in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond is a nice way to increase your chances of getting the cards you need for your deck. This feature allows you to get certain rare cards from the beginning when you create an account. You get a nice boost by doing so since creating specific meta decks becomes easier early on.
This article will explain how you can reroll in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond to get specific cards that you want.
Rerolling in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond: Step-by-step process
When you reroll in this game, you increase your chances of getting a rare card from the packs, including Legendaries like Albert, Levin Stormsaber, that you need for creating some of the best budget Shadowverse Worlds Beyond decks.
However, you can only reroll using your smartphone. You must download this game on your Android or iOS phone and log in with your Cygames account. After you do so, follow these steps:
- Complete or skip through the tutorial.
- Claim all the new cards that you got as rewards for doing the tutorial.
- You will see a Gift Box icon on the right side of the screen. If you click on it, you can claim some rewards like many card packs, a Legendary card pack, and 1500 Rupies.
- Now open the in-game store and buy card packs using these rewards.
- If you didn’t get the cards you wanted, go back to the game’s home screen and click on the menu button.
- Click on Delete User Data.
Best Shadowverse Worlds Beyond cards to look for while rerolling
If you get specific Legendary cards with other good cards from the same class, you can quickly build a meta deck compared to doing it the normal way of grinding daily missions. As such, here are some cards from each class that will make it easier for you to build meta decks:
- Neutral: Olivia, Heroic Dark Angel, and Ruler of Cocytus
- Forestcraft: Opulent Rose Queen, and Amataz, Origin Blader
- Swordcraft: Albert, Levin Stormsaber, and Amelia, Silver Knight
- Runecraft: Anne & Grea, Mysterious Duo, and Kuon, Fivefold Master
- Dragoncraft: Forte, Blackwing Dragoon, and Garyu, Fabled Dragonkin
- Abysscraft: Aragavy, Eternal Hunter, and Medusa, Venomfang Royalty
- Havencraft: Rodeo, Anathema of Judgment, and Jeanne, Saintly Knight
- Portalcraft: Orchis, Newfound Heart, and Ralmia, Sonic Boom
