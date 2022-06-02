How to respec in My Time at Sandrock

My Time at Sandrock is a new early access farming survival game that brings 3D graphics to the Stardew Valley format. The game features a ton of fun gameplay elements, but like many other games, players can't expect to be good at everything right away.

There is a long skill tree in the game that improves everything from gathering water to fighting enemies. Players need to improve all of their abilities when they can to ensure the best possible results in the game. However, if players decide that they would rather spend their points elsewhere, they can choose to get those points back and try again.

Respec skill points in My Time at Sandrock

My Time at Sandrock offers a variety of skills and upgrades that are important to the game's progression system. However, if a player needs to move some of their points elsewhere, it'll cost them some cash.

Skills in this game are broken down into four categories:

Gathering: Picking up items, mining, investigating junk piles, picking from trees.

Workshop: Crafting at the workbench and using various diagrams.

Combat: Doing battle with various monsters and townsfolk.

Social: Interacting with neighbors and building relationships.

Each category has its own skill tree, which requires spending skill points to unlock certain traits to earn others. Knowledge points appear as a lightbulb to the right of the stamina bar. Each level costs one knowledge point, but players can spend it in whichever category they want.

To respec knowledge points, players will have to head to the Clinic, which can be found in the northwestern area of the map. It's next to the Sparring Ring and near the Museum.

Once there, players need to speak to Fang, who stands next to an operating table. Acupuncture is the game's version of reallocating knowledge points. When asked, Fang will offer the player the chance to use this process.

Fang can reallocate skill points for any of the individual categories or for the entire skill tree. Doing so will cost a fair amount of cash. The rate is 10 Gols for each knowledge point returned. Categories and trees with more points logged in will cost more to respec.

Using Knowledge Points in My Time at Sandrock

My Time at Sandrock has a ton of useful skills that improve gameplay and make things easier. Each of these categories features many important quality-of-life improvements that keep the game fresh.

The primary reason to respec skill points would be if players come across a challenge that they find impossible to complete. While it's unlikely that most players will need to respec, the game does lock some skills behind others.

If a player finds a monster they simply can't beat, reinvesting in combat skills will vastly increase damage and introduce new techniques. If a player finds a neighbor they would love to get closer to, reinvesting in social skills could help that process.

My Time at Sandrock has numerous important progression systems that keep players growing stronger as they play the game. Respeccing knowledge points is a strong option to fit the new scenario, as long as players can pay for it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far