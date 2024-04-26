Fallout 4 Next-gen update will most certainly break your Fallout 4 modlist on PC. This will lead modders to revert to a pre-Next gen patch, where your legacy mods still work perfectly fine. This includes all the popular Wabbajack modlists, none of which have Next-gen support at the time of writing this article.

Modders who are familiar with the Bethesda patch rollout roulette will have learned to back up their games by now. Some of us, however, did not have a backup of the old version, or want to build a new modlist from scratch — which makes one wonder: how to get a fresh pre-Next gen Fallout 4 install going?

If you are on Steam, you're in luck. This guide will go over how you can get the patch 1.10.63 build of Fallout 4, step-by-step.

How to downgrade Fallout 4 to pre-Next gen patch (1.10.63) on Steam

Nothing like Skyrim's Downgrade Patcher exists for Fallout 4 yet. To get a fresh Fallout 4 installation of the pre-Next gen patch, you must download the files manually from Steam Depot.

Here's how to get a fresh installation of pre-Next gen Fallout 4 (patch 1.10.63) from Steam depot:

First, Go to the Steam console by typing steam://nav/console into your browser. If a pop-up window appears, pick Open Steam. Once it opens up, type the following into the console:

download_depot 377160 377162 5847529232406005096

download_depot 377160 377161 7497069378349273908

download_depot 377160 377163 5819088023757897745

download_depot 377160 377164 2178106366609958945

download_depot 377160 435870 1691678129192680960

download_depot 377160 435871 5106118861901111234

download_depot 377160 435880 1255562923187931216

Follow these steps to conclude the process:

After all of these entries have finished downloading, go to your Steam content output folder. You can see the file path for this from the 'Depot download complete' prompts shown on your Steam console screen. Generally, this will be your primary Steam installation folder\steamapps\content\app_377160. The total file size should be around 22 GB. Create a new folder elsewhere called 'Fallout 4'. For modding purposes, this should be a simple non-Steam directory such as D:\Games\Fallout 4. Inside the 'app_377160' folder, there will be various folders. You have to individually copy the contents of each folder inside, and paste the files into the newly created Fallout 4 folder from the last step. Repeat the process for all seven folders inside 'app_377160'. The Fallout 4 folder is now a fresh installation of patch 1.10.63, the final pre-Next gen patch. There are a few more preventive steps you should take to disable auto-updates on Steam. These can be found in our dedicated guide on how to protect your modlist from the new Fallout 4 update.

Note: This guide is only for those who own Fallout 4 on Steam. Those who purchased it on Epic Games or PC Game Pass do not have any way to legally download a pre-Next gen build of the game right now.

Why you should rollback Fallout 4 to pre-Next gen (patch 1.10.63)

The simple answer is that it will break your modlist. There are a couple ways the new Fallout 4 patch can do this, including but not limited to:

F4SE incompatibility : There is currently no strict timeline on when the F4SE team will deploy a Script Extender update based on the new file version. This means most if not all F4SE mods will stop working with the Fallout 4 Next-gen update, and the game will not launch with older F4SE versions.

: There is currently no strict timeline on when the F4SE team will deploy a Script Extender update based on the new file version. This means most if not all F4SE mods will stop working with the Fallout 4 Next-gen update, and the game will not launch with older F4SE versions. Game file incompatibility: The Next-gen update comes with some bonus Creation Club Content and a minor codebase change. This means in-game records and references for mod plugins will have compatibility issues, and even mods that should work just fine on paper may bug out in the course of a playthrough.

If you are eager to try out all the new things in Fallout 4 Next-gen update right now, it is advised you do a largely unmodded run. As the modding community adapts to the new patch, you can eventually build a fresh modlist with the Next-gen update later down the line.

