How to romance Wyll in Baldur's Gate 3

Wyll is one of the easiest companions to romance in Baldur's Gate 3, mainly because of his straightforward and heroic personality. In the game, you can romance all ten companions by gaining their trust, otherwise known as approval. This meter indicates the progress in your relationship with your companion. Filling this meter unlocks a variety of actions you can perform, including the sultry and steamy romance option.

Wyll is the typical hero character with morals as straight as a ruler and looks that ladies would swoon over. Unlike other characters that require you to perform some out-of-the-ordinary actions, gaining his trust is an easy task since you don't have to go against the norm to do him a favor. Here is a complete guide on romancing him in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 guide: How to romance Wyll

Unlock the noble Warlock during Act 1 in the game (Image via Larian Studios)

A human Warlock companion, Wyll will be introduced to you in the game during Goblin's Raid for Druid's Grove in Act 1. You can recruit him to your party after completing The Blade of Frontiers quest.

As you get to know him through quests and storyline, you will come to know that he holds a dark secret. In exchange for his noble and legendary status, he sold his soul to a seductive creature, which he deeply regrets. Take note of this fact, as this is particularly helpful in gaining his approval.

As mentioned, Wyll's heroic character and personality make him an easy companion to please. Whatever is good and considered noble in your regular standard is likely to impress him. Perform kind deeds and heroic acts, and you're on your way to romancing the handsome warrior.

When it comes to making decisions involving civilians or villagers, always keep in mind to take an ethical stand and express altruism. Help as many people as you can and protect them from harm. You can specifically accept side quests that involve helping others or protecting people from hostile beings or creatures.

Another trick to steal Wyll's heart is concerned with his dark secret. You can capitalize on the fact that he hates dark monsters by taking a stand against them and proactively expressing disinterest in those creatures.

Intuitively, doing things that are opposite to these deeds will make him lose interest in you. Selfishness, deception, indifference, cruelty toward others, and supporting monsters are some of the ways to lose his approval.

You can romance him after earning his approval (Image via Larian Studios)

If you have gathered high approval from him, you can select the following dialogue prompts to romance him:

It’s all right. I just want to spend the night at your side.

[Persuasion] Come closer. I’ll help keep your mind off your devil.

That is all for our Wyll romance guide. If you have looked into the romance options in the game, you may have noticed that you can also romance the vampire rogue Astarion. Essentially, he and Wyll are polar opposites, so pursuing romantic interests in one would surely be at the expense of the other.