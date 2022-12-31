How to run Genshin Impact on low-end PCs and mobile devices: GeForce NOW guide

Playing Genshin Impact on a low-end PC or mobile device is quite easy, thanks to NVIDIA GeForce Now.

For those who don't know, NVIDIA GeForce NOW is a cloud-based gaming service where players can play video games their devices normally might not be able to handle.

However, this option has the drawback that the player must have good Internet. If you don't have consistent access to fast Internet, this method won't work for you.

Some Travelers have good Internet and a low-end PC or mobile device, so this guide should help them out.

Genshin Impact guide: Running NVIDIA GeForce NOW on low-end PCs and mobile devices

This guide will walk you through the whole process (Image via HoYoverse, NVIDIA)

Before proceeding any further in this Genshin Impact guide, it's vital to mention the system requirements for running NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

Thankfully, there aren't too many requirements. Here are the important Internet benchmarks:

15 Mpbs: 720p at 60 FPS

720p at 60 FPS 25 Mbps: 1080p at 60 FPS

1080p at 60 FPS Less than 80ms latency to run this service, with less than 40ms being optimal

40Mbps: 3840x2160 at 60 FPS (RTX 3080 members only)

3840x2160 at 60 FPS (RTX 3080 members only) 35Mbps: 2560x1440 and 2560x1600 at 120 FPS (RTX 3080 members only)

Mac users must have MacOS 10.11 or higher. Also, their Mac system must be from 2009 or later.

Step-by-step guide for NVIDIA GeForce NOW

An example of a player searching for Genshin Impact on this app (Image via NVIDIA)

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get everything up and running on a low-end PC or mobile device:

Create an account with NVIDIA. Pick any membership tier that interests you. (Free, $9.99 a month, and $19.99 a month are your options here). Download NVIDIA GeForce NOW and install it. Boot up that app and log in with your account details. Search for "Genshin Impact." Add it to your library. Play the game. (There's a green button that says "Play." Click on that.)

It's that simple and should work for everybody with good Internet, including those on a low-end PC or mobile device.

Keep in mind that you are not actually downloading any video games through this service, so there shouldn't be an issue with storage space.

This whole service is streamed through your Internet, which is why the bulk of the previously listed requirements are related to your Internet speed.

Membership differences

The three tiers of membership for NVIDIA GeForce NOW are:

Free

Priority ($9.99 a month)

Highest Performance ($19.99 a month)

Both paid membership options are cheaper if you purchase them as six-month deals. Here is what you get out of the free subscription:

Standard Access to Gaming Servers, which includes a queue system

1-hour sessions

Priority members get:

Premium Rig RTX ON

Priority access to Premium Servers

6-hour sessions

Up to 1080p resolution and 60 FPS

Highest Performance will give you:

GeForce RTX 3080 RIG RTX ON

Access to the RTX 3080 Servers

8-hour sessions

Up to 4K resolution and 120 FPS

Genshin Impact players on low-end PCs and mobile devices can select any of these options.

If their Internet is amazing, then Highest Performance might interest them. Likewise, a mediocre Internet plan would likely warrant them to settle for the free subscription.

