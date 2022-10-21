How to search for the future star in Genshin Impact Star-Seeker's Sojourn event

Star-Seeker's Sojourn is a new event in Genshin Impact, and it consists of exploration tasks around Sumeru. With the help of Banu's Wisdom gadget, Travelers need to find Future Star's Trail that will lead to Future Star locations.

To increase the difficulty of the event, the developers have added a puzzle that you need to solve when interacting with every Future Star's Trial. This article will show you how to complete the first day of Star-Seeker's Sojourn in Genshin Impact and gain 60 Primogems.

How to get the first Future Star in Genshin Impact Star-Seeker's Sojourn

Talk to Banu to start the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Start the Star-Seeker's Sojourn by talking to Banu in Pardhis Dhyai in Sumeru. She will commission you to look for her Future Stars around Sumeru with the help of an event gadget called Banu's Wisdom.

Remember that you must reach Adventure Rank 30 before you can participate in the Genshin Impact event. Another requirement is to complete Archon Quest Chapter 3: Act 1 'Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark,' but this can be skipped using Quick Start from the event page.

Instructions to use Banu's Wisdom (Image via HoYoverse)

Banu's Wisdom will indicate the general direction of the Future Star's Trail with a light beam. When you are close to the trial, the gadget will have a smaller AoE light beam. The gadget's skill has a cooldown of four seconds.

All seven stages for the event (Image via HoYoverse)

There are seven stages in Star-Seeker's Sojourn in Genshin Impact, and each will be unlocked every day, starting with the first day of the event. The first stage is in Devantaka Mountain, Sumeru.

You can teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Devantaka Mountain and travel east until you reach the event location. Make sure to equip the Banu's Wisdom gadget, as it will help you track the Future Star's Trail.

Future Star's Trail for the first stage (Image via HoYoverse)

The Future Star's Trail is on top of Ruin Golem's remainder, and you can reach this spot just by gliding. Interact with the shiny location at the top to start the puzzle.

Glide the wind current to reach the top of Ruin Golem (Image via HoYoverse)

The puzzle here is solved by using the wind current and Four-Leaf Sigils to reach the top of Ruin Golem's head. It is quite a long ride, but there is no time limit, so you can restart even if you accidentally fall.

The first Future Star in Star-Seeker's Sojourn (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the small green gem (Future Star) on top of Ruin Golem and approach it to complete the first stage. There are no enemies guarding this item, so you can easily obtain the gem.

Once you complete the first challenge, you can open the Star-Seeker's Sojourn event page to claim the rewards. The prizes for today are 60 Primogems, 30,000 Mora, two Talent Level-Up Materials, and three Weapon Ascension Materials.

In a previous teaser, another stage of Star-Seeker Sojourn was also shown to be providing 60 Primogems. In other words, Genshin Impact players will get around 420 Primogems by completing all the stages in this event.

