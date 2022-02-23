How to see if the Destiny 2 servers are down

Destiny 2 is an MMO that relies on its servers to bring players from around the world together.

With massive updates still coming to the game and the chance that services may be disrupted for several reasons, it is okay to worry about the servers going offline.

Players may want to get an update on if those servers are back up, if there is maintenance, or if unforeseen issues are causing them to go down. The information can be found on Bungie's website or on their Twitter account.

How to check Destiny 2 server status

The release of a new season and the addition of the Witch Queen caused a prolonged maintenance period for Destiny 2. The outage was announced in advance, but those unaware could be confused as to why they couldn't play.

Be sure to follow Bungie, BungieHelp, and DestinyTheGame on Twitter. A tweet will be sent announcing that downtime has begun whenever the servers go down, expected or unexpected.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



Players will be removed from activities at 6:45 PM (0245 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC) on February 22.



More info: Tomorrow (February 21) at 6 PM PST (0200 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo maintenance for Update 4.0.0.1.Players will be removed from activities at 6:45 PM (0245 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC) on February 22.More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… Tomorrow (February 21) at 6 PM PST (0200 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo maintenance for Update 4.0.0.1. Players will be removed from activities at 6:45 PM (0245 UTC) and be unable to log in until 9 AM (1700 UTC) on February 22. More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

The Bungie website is an excellent resource for players who may not have Twitter to follow to see these updates. It has details regarding every server maintenance that takes place.

Not all maintenance periods require downtime and closing of the servers. Each status update on the website will indicate if downtime is necessary and the approximate time.

If there is no indication of the servers being down by Bungie, be sure to see if a proper connection to the internet has been made.

That is always the final step if there is no indication of maintenance or problems that caused the server to crash. Players should try and play the game to see any issues.

If they are certain that their internet connection is working and not on their end, the following best way to check is by loading up Destiny 2. If the servers aren't accessible, it is a good indication that they are down for whatever reason.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar