How to see the Predator Leaderboard in Apex Legends Ranked

There are a few ways players can spend their time in Apex Legends. For some, Apex can be a casual game where they can spend time with their friends and enjoy their game. Reaching the coveted Apex Predator title is the end goal for others who seriously take the game. Ranked play is much different than casual play and knowing where a player stands is very important to players.

However, when players attempt to look up personal stats or others' stats in-game, there is no way for players to see where they stand. Of course, player cards can display basic information about a player and these can be impressive. However, to truly get a snapshot of progress, players will need to check out alternate methods to get the information they seek.

How players can see the Predator Leaderboard in Apex Legends Ranked

Climbing the ranks in Apex Legends can certainly be an investment in both time and dedication to the game. Making the higher ranks takes a lot of skill and the players at the top are the best of the best. But doing so will require players to have a lot of patience, good communication skills, and the ability to maintain a good attitude. A reliable team is a wonderful addition as well.

How players can view ranks and stats inside Apex Legends

Since viewing this important information is not available in the game, players have to look to outside sources. The most reliable way players can check these stats is by going to Apex Tracker.

In addition to checking out the individual stats for players, players can see some interesting stats such as Legend Pick Rate, kills by Legend and tons more exciting facts.

What can players find out on Apex Tracker?

When players go to the main hub on the site, they will be able to sort by Origin, PlayStation and Xbox users. When they type in a username, they will be shown the pertinent information regarding that user. In addition to checking their stats, they can check region stats and see who is truly the most dominant of all Apex Legends in the entire game.

Using trends to help players

In Apex Legends, knowing where a player stands can be a great way to help improve their game. For example, players can check their stats across all of their characters and maybe gain insight into which characters they perform the best with. This can help them know who to play during Ranked, which can help them do a better job in games and continue up the Ranked ladder.

Edited by Srijan Sen