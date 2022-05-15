How to see shooting stars appearing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows its players to witness many phenomena in the game that they would generally not be able to see in real life. One such beautiful circumstance is a meteor shower.

While there is no specific time of the year when players are more likely to witness meteor showers, there are particular moments when they can see more showers.

Here is everything players need to know about meteor showers and shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Shooting stars can be witnessed on some nights in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To keep track of when players can witness meteor showers and shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they have to watch for Isabelle's morning announcements, as she always announces on days when there will be meteor showers.

Otherwise, players can also get this information from Celeste, who will be roaming around on their islands, since the meteor shower will be the talk of the town on the days that it takes place.

Players can interact with Celeste to find out more about meteor showers and even obtain some of her DIY recipes that will require star fragments to craft. Players can acquire these star fragments during meteor showers.

Meteor showers can be spotted between 9 PM and 4 AM on the days they occur. To witness meteor showers, players have to pick a spot and settle down there alone or in the company of villagers.

Once they have figured out where they want to enjoy the meteor shower, players can point their joysticks upwards towards the sky and enjoy the shower when it starts.

Now, players must remember that meteor showers do not constantly happen from 9 PM to 4 AM; the shooting stars appear in bursts. However, there is no limit to the number of shooting stars players can see on a single night in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

While on some nights, they might spot many shooting stars on the go, there might also be nights where the number of shooting stars they see is relatively low.

However, players must be assured that on days when meteor showers have been announced, they will see shooting stars in the sky, even if they have to wait to see them.

Once players spot shooting stars in New Horizons, they can also wish upon the same. To do so, they must point towards the sky, and when they see a shooting star, they must press A on their console.

If they see the star shine brighter for a few seconds, players can be sure that they have successfully wished upon the star. Wishing upon shooting stars can yield players star fragments the next day, which they have to collect from the beach to craft many different DIY items.

Shooting stars and meteor showers are indeed quite beautiful to witness in New Horizons, and luckily for players, they are not very rare to come across as well.

