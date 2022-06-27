How to see support conversations in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes takes the beloved cast of Three Houses and puts them into the venerable Dynasty Warriors format. This allows fans to see their favorite characters in more active combat, and to learn more about their complex interpersonal relationships.

The Fire Emblem franchise neatly divides its time between turn-based combat and dating simulator-like gameplay. Interactions between the game's various warriors are often the most important part for many fans. Thankfully, Omega Systems has faithfully transferred the Support System and updated the title's combat accordingly to create an excellent experience for fans.

Chatting with friends in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes features the beloved cast of characters established in the most recent game of the franchise. Players can choose from one of the three eponymous Houses and later develop relationships with their comrades.

Support conversations must be unlocked to be viewed. However, characters will first need to earn support points, which will occasionally grant new support conversations.

Players will receive an alert every time a new support conversation is unlocked. A prompt on the left side of the player's screen will let the player know that something new is waiting for them.

To view the support conversation, press the '+' button while at the Camp and navigate to the Support menu. Doing this will list out the roster of fellow warriors and those with something to say will be marked with blue ellipses.

Readers interested in hearing the new support conversation must select any character with blue ellipses to hear their latest dialogue. Later on, they can replay any conversation from the game's main menu. They can also navigate to Extras to hear any previous conversations again.

How to earn support points in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes unlocks its support conversations through support points. Every few acquired points will grant a new conversation, but players will have to earn quite a lot.

The obvious way to gather support points is by placing allies together on the battlefield. Ordering characters to fight together will ensure that they form friendships and learn to work together. Players will see support between teammates increase drastically over a few good battles together.

Outside of a fight, players can increase the bond between allies through a few activities around the camp. Almost anything the characters can do together will increase their support level and bring them closer together.

Players can cook and eat meals with their fellow fighters to gain a variety of gameplay benefits. Players can select who they'd like to dine with and pair a couple of characters together to increase their support level.

Interestingly, completing chores can also bond characters together. Players can do and assign a variety of tasks around the camp. Pairing up a couple of friends to perform a task will increase their support level slightly.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes delivers all the iconic Musou action of the title along with all of the character interaction of the source material. Players simply have to increase support points and check the menu to hear the conversations between comrades.

