How to shoot penalties in FIFA 23

Taking penalties in FIFA 23 is the easiest route to score a goal, just like it happens in real-life football. It allows players the best chance to get the better of their opponents when the latter commits a foul in their box and ends up bringing a footballer down.

This year's release has undergone many changes in terms of gameplay as EA Sports routinely makes an update to the existing mechanics. The penalty system has undergone a radical alteration when it comes to scoring goals. It's a welcome change, however, as the older mechanic was a point of complaint and disappointment for the community.

EA Sports has duly collected the feedback and brought in a new system that will work on all the platforms and versions of the game.

That being said, a new system in FIFA 23 means players will have to relearn older knowledge. In a game of such scale, learning on the job is tricky as opponents tend to be ruthless. Thankfully, it's easy to shoot penalties and score goals once players become aware of how the new system works.

Disclaimer: Settings are general and work across all platforms. Controls will vary based on platform and individual settings.

FIFA 23's new penalty shot system puts emphasis on composure ring

Before looking at how to effectively score a penalty in FIFA 23, it's essential to understand the new system.

In earlier games, players had to use directional arrows first to fix the direction of the shot. They had to decide on the height and power of the penalty. It should be sufficient to say that most fans felt the system was unreliable and too difficult for their liking.

The new system has seen a great change over its predecessor and makes things a lot simpler. EA Sports have introduced a composure ring that is visible when a player is about to take the penalty.

It appears just underneath the ball, placed at the penalty spot, and keeps changing shape in a rapid but consistent manner. It shrinks until it becomes the same size as the ball in play.

The ideal time to press the shot is when the composure ring merges with the ball's circumference. This will ensure the shot is accurate and cause opponents to automatically miss it. This depends on the timing, of course; pressing too early will kick the ball when the composure ring's too big.

Of course, stats like Penalties are important as they play a factor in the success or failure of a shot as well. Cards that are good at this stat can manage to score even if the composure ring isn't the smallest possible size.

Pressing the Shoot button when the ring is small will add accuracy and ensure that the shot stays goalbound. Vice versa will occur with cards that don't have a high penalty rating.

There's another change in FIFA 23, as the direction will be automatically fixed within the goal. However, the timing of the composure ring is everything as it will help determine the shot's success, including the direction. After fixing it, the right stick has to be used to determine where the ball will head towards.

The penalty set-piece isn't the only one that has changed in this year's game. The new system already seems to be much better when compared to previous iterations. It makes taking penalty shots in FIFA 23 simpler and more manageable, which should have been the case in the first place.

Corners and free kicks have a new system that offers more choices to the players taking them. There are also dedicated guides that will help them master appropriate techniques in no time.

