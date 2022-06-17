How to sign up for the Exoprimal Closed Network Test

Exoprimal is a new title from Capcom that sees players take control of mech suits to fight an outbreak of dinosaurs.

The game looks action-packed, and eager players can sign up for the Closed Network Test if they want to try it early. They can be a part of the game's development and provide important feedback prior to its full release.

The Exoprimal Closed Network Test will have three periods with randomly selected players for each one. Players should note that although an entry isn't guaranteed, they can submit their information for a chance to participate.

Everything there is to know about the Exoprimal Closed Network Test

Capcom has provided a lengthy statement disclosing the purpose of the Closed Network Test. They intend to monitor the game's functionality and network with a vast number of players connected.

The tests will use a version of the game that is still in development, and Capcom has mentioned that several issues may occur. The point of the test is to pinpoint these issues and fix them.

According to Capcom's team, the three different sessions of the Closed Network Test will have their own objectives:

Session 1 : To test the basic functions of the game in a restricted region and time window.

: To test the basic functions of the game in a restricted region and time window. Session 2 : To test the basic functions of the game on a global scale within a restricted time window.

: To test the basic functions of the game on a global scale within a restricted time window. Session 3: To test the basic functions of the game on a global scale over a 24-hour period.

Everyone who participates will then receive a survey asking for feedback that will then be shared with the development team.

How to sign up

Signing up for the Exoprimal Closed Network test is a fairly simple process, and interested gamers just need to follow these steps:

Go to the Exoprimal official website

Scroll down just a bit and click the button labeled 'Closed Network Test website'

Click the button labeled 'Begin the Closed Network Test Entry Submission Process'

Answer the questions and log in or sign up for a Capcom ID

Click on 'Provisional Registration'

Check the inbox for the email that is associated with the account and click on the verification link

Enter the remaining details needed to complete the registration process

Players who meet the requirements just have to sit back after completing the steps mentioned above and wait for an email from Capcom to find out if they have been chosen to take part in the test.

Entry requirements

There are several requirements that players must meet in order to participate if they are selected:

Entry submissions must be completed prior to June 29, 2022 at 19:59 PDT and Capcom reserves the right to close the entry period at any other time

Players must have a Capcom ID, a Steam account, and have the two linked together

The Exoprimal Closed Network Test is only available through Steam

English and Japanese are the only supported languages for the test

Participants must be at least 17 years old

Participants must be in the US or Canada for Session 1, while the other sessions are global

The final thing that Capcom has mentioned is that players must have a system that can run Exoprimal properly. Gamers can head to the Network Test website to see what the minimum and recommended system requirements are for the game.

Available sessions

The three sessions will take place on the following days:

Session 1 : July 11, 2022 00:00 to 2:59 UTC

: July 11, 2022 00:00 to 2:59 UTC Session 2 : July 25, 2022 00:00 to 5:59 UTC

: July 25, 2022 00:00 to 5:59 UTC Session 3: August 7, 2022 00:00 to 23:59 UTC

For the first test period, players will be notified on July 4, 2022. The second and third sessions will see players notified on July 12, 2022.

