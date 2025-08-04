How to sign up for Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls PS5 Closed Beta

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 04, 2025 03:54 GMT
You can sign up for Marvel Tokon Closed Beta (Image via Marvel Games)
The Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls PS5 Closed Beta is exclusive to PS5 players (Image via Marvel Games)

The Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Closed Beta has officially been announced at Evo 2025, the world’s biggest fighting game tournament. Evo brings together top players and developers from around the world to showcase the future of fighting games, and this time, Marvel's titles have stolen the spotlight. Tokon Fighting Souls has been a hot topic in the community for a while, and fans will now finally get a chance to try it out.

On that note, here’s how to sign up for the Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Closed Beta on PlayStation 5.

How to register for Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls PS5 Closed Beta

To start, the Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Closed Beta is exclusive to PS5 players. It will begin on September 5, 2025, and conclude on September 7, 2025, giving players a limited window to experience the fighting game. For now, it's unclear when or if the beta version will arrive for PC.

Here's a step-by-step guide to signing up for it:

  • Visit the game's official Closed Beta page on the PlayStation Store.
  • Scroll down until you find the Register Now button.
  • Once you click on it, you'll be redirected to the PlayStation Beta Program sign-up page.
  • Fill in all the required details and submit your form.

Once you’ve signed up, all you can do is wait for an official invite email from PlayStation. Note that not everyone will be selected, and this Closed Beta may be subject to an NDA, which means that sharing gameplay footage and other details publicly might be prohibited.

For those who don't know, Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls is an upcoming fast-paced 4v4 tag-team fighting game that brings together some of the most iconic heroes and villains from the Marvel universe. It is developed by Arc System Works in collaboration with Marvel Games and PlayStation Studios.

The title features retro-inspired animations and high-energy gameplay. It aims to provide a unique experience that mixes Marvel’s superhero action with classic fighting game mechanics.

That's everything we know about the Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Closed Beta for now. Players are advised to follow the game's official social media handles to stay updated.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
