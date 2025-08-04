How to sign up for Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls PS5 Closed Beta

The Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Closed Beta has officially been announced at Evo 2025, the world’s biggest fighting game tournament. Evo brings together top players and developers from around the world to showcase the future of fighting games, and this time, Marvel's titles have stolen the spotlight. Tokon Fighting Souls has been a hot topic in the community for a while, and fans will now finally get a chance to try it out.On that note, here’s how to sign up for the Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Closed Beta on PlayStation 5.How to register for Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls PS5 Closed BetaTo start, the Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Closed Beta is exclusive to PS5 players. It will begin on September 5, 2025, and conclude on September 7, 2025, giving players a limited window to experience the fighting game. For now, it's unclear when or if the beta version will arrive for PC.Here's a step-by-step guide to signing up for it:Visit the game's official Closed Beta page on the PlayStation Store.Scroll down until you find the Register Now button.Once you click on it, you'll be redirected to the PlayStation Beta Program sign-up page.Fill in all the required details and submit your form.Once you’ve signed up, all you can do is wait for an official invite email from PlayStation. Note that not everyone will be selected, and this Closed Beta may be subject to an NDA, which means that sharing gameplay footage and other details publicly might be prohibited.For those who don't know, Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls is an upcoming fast-paced 4v4 tag-team fighting game that brings together some of the most iconic heroes and villains from the Marvel universe. It is developed by Arc System Works in collaboration with Marvel Games and PlayStation Studios. The title features retro-inspired animations and high-energy gameplay. It aims to provide a unique experience that mixes Marvel’s superhero action with classic fighting game mechanics.That's everything we know about the Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Closed Beta for now. Players are advised to follow the game's official social media handles to stay updated.Read more articles here:2XKO League of Legends fighting game Closed Beta: Schedule, how to sign up, and moreCapcom Fighting Collection 2 review: Nearly everything we hoped for in one amazing packageBest fighting game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025