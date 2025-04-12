How to sign up for the Where Winds Meet Closed Beta Test?

The Where Winds Meet Closed Beta Test will run from May 16, 2025, to May 19, 2025. During this time, players who have received the participation invitation can play a portion of this new open-world action RPG game set in ancient China so that developers can use feedback to polish it even more.

While its global release date hasn’t been announced yet, many expect this medieval Chinese open-world game to launch globally by the end of this year. A Q3 or Q4 release date seems likely, considering it was launched in China in December 2024.

This article will explain how you can sign up for the Where Winds Meet Closed Beta Test on the PlayStation 5 and Windows PC.

Step-by-step process to sign up for the Where Winds Meet Closed Beta Test

The Where Winds Meet Closed Beta Test registration ends on May 15 (Image via NetEase Games)

Registration for the Where Winds Meet Closed Beta Test on the PlayStation 5 and Windows is currently open until May 15, 2025. You can sign up for the regional closed beta test during this period from the game’s official website.

However, since this is a regional CBT, only players from the USA, Canada, South Korea, and Japan. Moreover, it will be only available in three languages — English, Korean, and Japanese. Here is a step-by-step guide to do so:

Go to the official Where Winds Meet website. Click on the Beta Sign Up option. On the new tab, click on Pre-Register Now, add your email address and select your region — USA, Canada, South Korea, or Japan.

This is all you must do to sign up for the Where Winds Meet Closed Beta Test. Additionally, you will get additional rewards when this game launches for doing three specific tasks:

Pre-Register : Accessory - eternal Harmony

: Accessory - eternal Harmony Join Discord : Skin - Way of Tranquility

: Skin - Way of Tranquility Wishlist on Steam (PC), Epic Game Store (PC), or the PlayStation Store: Accessory - Golden Oath

Where Winds Meet: What we know so far

Where Winds Meet is an action RPG featuring a vast open world during the violent era of the Five Dynasties and the Ten Kingdoms. It will also feature combat similar to Souls games (like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice) and hack-and-slash games (like Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance).

In this game, you can complete missions with your friends in co-op mode or face all the challenges solo by yourself. Apart from the PS5 and Windows PC, this game will also be available for mobile devices (Android and iOS).

