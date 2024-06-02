Where Winds Meet features, PS5 support details, and more

During the recent State to Play, Everstone Studio revealed that its upcoming adventure RPG, Where Winds Meet, will be available on PS5 as well. Among the many games featured in the State to Play, this game's visuals and combat style made it especially eye-catching. Although the RPG title is supposed to roll out this year, the studio has yet to make an official announcement regarding the release date.

Unfortunately, not many people know about this genius creation from the Everstone Studio. So in this article, we'll review everything one needs to know about Where Winds Meet and its arrival on PS5.

What is Where Winds Meet? Major features explained

Where Wind Meets is an open-world action-adventure RPG developed by Everstone Studio. The game is heavily influenced by Wuxia, a genre featuring fictional warriors from ancient China. The trailer depicts this Chinese influence clearly, showcasing buildings, in-game characters, and the monsters which are all based on Wuxia.

Moreover, the in-game characters might use Qinggong as their power, allowing players to climb on various kinds of surfaces. This unlocks a wide range of possibilities for open-world exploration and combat. The game also offers other traditional Chinese martial arts techniques that allow characters to mimic the behavior of animals, resulting in great combat capabilities.

The weapons in the game, which are also heavily influenced by Wuxia martial arts, include Spears, Swords, Fans, Dual Blades, Umbrellas, and Glaives. That, along with the physics-defying combat styles, results in unique gameplay.

The game is set in the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms era in the Chinese history. This setting not only allows players to unfold an intriguing part of history but also provides a war setting for them to enjoy. Various interesting NPCs and plots further add to the ambiance of historical China inherent in the game.

Although the game is still under development, the devs at Everstone Studio have mentioned that they're optimizing the game control for PS5. This will allow the console and the PS5 DualSense sensor to offer players a better gameplay experience and allow them to use the game’s combat style more efficiently.

When is Where Winds Meet expected to be released?

Where Winds Meet has been teasing the gaming community for a while now, and the recent State to Play revealed to players what the gameplay will look like. While the game is set to be released in 2024, there are speculations that the game might first be released in China before hitting the international market.

However, there are no official announcements yet, and players might have to wait a bit longer to get an official release date. The game being featured on Sony's State of Play suggests that it might be launched for PC and PS5 together.