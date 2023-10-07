With Cristiano Ronaldo being one of the biggest names in the world of sports, it comes as no surprise that gamers want to recreate his iconic SIUU celebration on EA FC 24's virtual pitch. While the Portuguese superstar has been heavily downgraded in the latest game compared to previous titles, he is still just as popular with football fans around the globe.

The SIUU celebration is undoubtedly the most legendary and iconic celebration, as it has transcended football itself and has been performed by athletes in other sports and as part of various social media trends. It has become a cultural phenomenon in itself, which can be credited entirely to Cristiano Ronaldo's popularity.

Gamers can easily perform Cristiano Ronaldo's SIUU celebration in EA FC 24

The newfound popularity and mass appeal of the ROSHN Saudi League is a testament to Cristiano Ronaldo's influence in the world of football. Despite being downgraded in EA FC 24 and coming up with a new celebration, his SIUU remains just as iconic as ever, with gamers being eager to recreate their idol on the virtual pitch and celebrate in style as well.

Ronaldo first came up with this maneuver while playing for Real Madrid against Chelsea FC in a friendly back in 2013. Since then, the celebration has become a staple in his style of play. With the Portuguese marksman being the most prolific goalscorer ever, he has been able to execute it innumerable times.

How to perform the SIUU celebration in EA FC 24?

There are multiple ways of doing this legendary celebration on the virtual pitch after scoring a goal. In early iterations of the series, this celebration was exclusive to the former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar. But it can now be performed by any athlete.

However, it is not known as SIUU in the game and is instead referred to as Right Here Right Now, similar to the Griddy being referred to as Eyes and Arms. This is how you can perform the celebration:

Hold R1 and press circle on PlayStation, or hold RB and press B on Xbox.

In Ultimate Team, purchase the Right Here Right Now celebration from the market and set it as your default celebration. After doing so, you can perform this maneuver simply by pressing circle on PlayStation or B on Xbox after scoring a goal.

With Cristiano Ronaldo having a brand new 'Nap' celebration in the real world, EA Sports has included it as his default celebration in EA FC 24 as well. While this is an exciting new change, it also means that gamers can no longer perform the legendary SIUU with their idol on default and will have to perform the aforementioned steps instead.