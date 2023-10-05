How to do the Griddy in EA FC 24

The Griddy is undoubtedly one of the most popular and renowned goal celebrations in EA FC 24. First introduced in FIFA 23, the celebration rapidly rose to prominence and became notorious for being a way of taunting your opponent after scoring a goal. While some believe the celebration itself is toxic, there is no denying that it is extremely fun to perform.

The Griddy is based on a real-life dance maneuver that has its origins in the world of American Football but has taken over the sport of football in Europe as well, with players like Rafael Leao making it part of their goalscoring celebrations. It comes as no surprise that EA Sports was quick to adapt it into the virtual sport as well, with the Griddy originally being introduced in FIFA 23 and retaining its popularity in EA FC 24.

The Griddy is back in EA FC 24

The Griddy was created by NFL superstar Allen Davis, with the celebration being named after his nickname. He was inspired by viral dance challenges and trends to create his own way of celebrating in a sporting scenario, coming up with this legendary step. However, it is not called the Griddy in the world of EA FC 24 and is referred to as 'Eyes and Arms' instead.

After being introduced in FIFA 23, the Griddy has become increasingly popular with fans of online gameplay, especially Ultimate Team. The world of UT is renowned for its competitive nature, and many gamers look forward to flexing on their opponents after scoring by performing specific celebrations. The Griddy was added to the list of options last year and has become the go-to celebration to annoy your opponent in the game.

How to perform the celebration in EA FC 24

The controls for performing this dance step have remained the same as last year. After scoring a goal, gamers must hold R2 on the PlayStation or RT on the Xbox and flick the right stick downwards twice. This will perform the Eyes and Arms celebration on the virtual pitch, popularly known as the Griddy.

However, the celebration has something of a negative reputation in the online community, and it is possible that performing it after scoring a goal will be viewed as disrespectful taunting, making your opponent try even harder to score and perform the celebration himself.

Are there any new celebrations in EA FC 24?

EA Sports has added a bunch of new celebrations to the latest title based on popular trends from the past year. Marcus Rashford's signature pointing celebration can be performed by holding L2 and pressing Square twice on PlayStation or holding LT and pressing X twice.

Similarly, Lionel Messi's iconic All Ears celebration from the World Cup can be replicated by holding L1 and pressing Triangle on PlayStation, or holding LB and pressing Y on Xbox.