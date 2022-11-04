How to solve the Cabinet Locker Code Puzzle in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose DLC

The Shadows of Rose DLC for Resident Evil Village has arrived, bringing a new season of horror to fans of the genre. The latest expansion of last year's acclaimed survival horror game tells a new tale of unexplored horrors and offers fresh puzzles. One of the latter is a locker code mystery encountered in the House Beneviento area.

Players will have to explore and unearth clues to find a solution. The following section dives into how to go about doing it.

Piece together the code for the locker in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose DLC

The goal is to unlock the cabinet with a locker and retrieve the item inside. Before players enter the room with the locker, they will find a hallway with a series of drawings on the wall. One of them can be approached and examined. It reveals a scribble showcasing a teddy bear and a girl. The latte holds a scissor and has sliced through the bear's abdomen, with dripping blood showing off grisly detail. Quite grim indeed.

Players can turn the picture over to reveal a note on the back. It reads: "The stuffed locker, the picture on the bookshelf, the desk covered in the stuff." These three locations provide hints as to where the pieces of the locker code are located.

The stuffed locker: Check out the cabinet in the corner of the room, next to the shut door. It will be filled with jars. However, at the back, near the top inside, players will see the number "02" painted in red. This is the first part of the complete code.

Check out the cabinet in the corner of the room, next to the shut door. It will be filled with jars. However, at the back, near the top inside, players will see the number "02" painted in red. This is the first part of the complete code. The picture on the bookshelf: There will also be a bookshelf where players will encounter a photo frame. Turn it around to find the number "44" written behind it. This is the second portion of the code needed to unlock the cabinet locker.

There will also be a bookshelf where players will encounter a photo frame. Turn it around to find the number "44" written behind it. This is the second portion of the code needed to unlock the cabinet locker. The desk covered in stuff: Head to the table with a pile of books on it and go behind it. Look down to see the number "66" on the floor between the table and the chair. This is the final code in the sequence to open the cabinet.

With all the pieces found, the complete six-digit code is 024466. Go back to the central cabinet locker and enter the code in the correct order. This should unlock it, allowing players to pick up the scissors inside. This item will require another puzzle to be encountered later in House Beneviento.

What is Resident Evil Village and this new story DLC about?

The latest main entry in Capcom's beloved horror franchise, Resident Evil Village, takes new protagonist Ethan Winters to a quaint village filled with terror and mystery while on the search for his missing daughter. Meanwhile, Rose Shadows of Rose takes place well after the base game event and features a playable Rose Winters. The DLC is also part of the Gold Edition of the game.

Resident Evil Village is available on PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, and XSX|S. The cloud version is also available on Nintendo Switch.

