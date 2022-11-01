How to solve painting puzzle in Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC

Resident Evil Village's Shadows of Rose DLC expansion offers a fresh new take on the iconic survival horror formula with new enemies to fight and puzzles to solve. Speaking of the latter, developer Capcom has introduced many exciting ones for this new adventure. While exploring Castle Dimitrescu as the protagonist Rose, players will need to solve a puzzle by incorporating several painting pieces.

This is so players will be able to obtain a key to progress.

Solving the puzzle will grant players the key as a reward in Resident Evil Village's new expansion

Most of the time spent solving this puzzle will be in the Gallery area. However, players should first visit the small room on the second floor of the castle, inside the guest room. The guest room is on the right side of the Hall of Ablution. The small room here is right next to a typewriter.

Inside, players will find a painting featuring a snake sitting by its lonesome. Pick it up and head to the Gallery to find six picture frames, five of which have pictures in them.

This area also features a small chest behind bars, which hosts the key needed. Solving the puzzle will grant players the key as a reward. Coming back to the puzzle, the snake painting picked up from the other room belongs to one of these frames, but which one is it?

The game provides a hint in the form of a plaque in front of the locked chest. It reads: "The predators stand united, each staring down their prey."

Pick all the remaining pictures to have them in your possession and place them in the correct order. Once players look through each of the six pictures, it is not hard to arrive at a conclusion after reading the hint. The six frames are divided across two walls into sets of three.

Three of the pictures represent predatory animals: wolves, snakes, and spiders. The other three pictures represent the prey: sheep, frog, and butterfly. Place the following pairs facing each other:

Wolf-sheep

Snake-frog

Spider-butterfly

Placing all the pieces correctly should unlock the grate, granting access to the chest. Open it to find the Triocular Key. That is all players need to do to complete the painting puzzle in Resident Evil Village's Shadows of Rose DLC expansion.

Rosemary Winters tries to break free from her curse

Set 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village, this brand-new experience features Rosemary Winters. She is Ethan's beloved daughter, who has grown up and is now struggling with terrifying powers.

In search of a way to break free from her curse, Rose enters the consciousness of the Megamycete. Rose's journey takes her to a mysterious realm where memories from the past return to create a world of nightmares.

It is part of Winters' Expansion (included in the Gold Edition) for the game, which adds a host of new improvements to the Village experience. This includes a third-person mode, not just for Shadows of Rose, but also for the original base game, which was previously first-person only.

Resident Evil Village is available on PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, and XSX|S. A Cloud Version is also available on the Nintendo Switch.

