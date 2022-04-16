How to solve Old Chou's digging puzzle in Genshin Impact: Get all three Chasm chests easily

The Old Chou is an NPC Genshin Impact players in The Chasm may encounter. The merchant provides a digging game in which Travelers can win fantastic prizes if they can dodge the explosions and dig the right hole.

People will earn a Common Chest the first time they dig out the treasure, followed by an Exquisite Chest, and finally a Precious Chest. The 'Ding Ding Ding, We Have a Winner! Again!' will also be included in the Precious Chest.

Although the Old Chou game appears to rely on luck, there is a strategy to it. Rather than relying on luck, gamers can use their knowledge to outsmart the former Treasure Hoarder. Here's how to play in Old Chou's game in Genshin Impact and win.

How to complete all three of Old Chou's digging puzzles in Genshin Impact

Old Chou's location in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact users can find Old Chou in front of a cabin southeast of Cinnabar Cliff in The Chasm. This minigame can also be found in the quest A Cliff-Side Hero's Past.

The only difference is that they are competing for a quest item, and if they dig out an explosive, they will not fail.

Digging holes for treasure (Image via HoYoverse)

The Old Chou game is relatively straightforward. There are 25 holes to dig on the plot of land. One of them is a 'Grand Prize,' revealed as a Precious Chest. However, users must be cautious, as when they dig up a bomb, the game will end. The digging will have to be repeated if the game is restarted.

Here are some of the basic rules for the digging game:

The minigame will end when gamers dig an explosive. If gamers run out of attempts, they must wait until the next daily reset to try again. The items found by players can help reveal the location of nearby explosive barrels.

Meanwhile, these are the tips when Travelers are digging the land:

Empty = There are no explosive barrels in any of the adjacent squares.

= There are no explosive barrels in any of the adjacent squares. Carrots or Cabbages = There is one explosive barrel in any adjacent squares.

= There is one explosive barrel in any adjacent squares. Iron Ores = There are two explosive barrels in any adjacent squares.

= There are two explosive barrels in any adjacent squares. Chest = There are four explosive barrels in any of the adjacent squares.

Old Chou's digging game in Genshin Impact

Players should see multiple spots of dirt to their right after speaking with Old Chou to begin the minigame. Chests can appear in a few different locations, but Travelers should be aware that they are randomized for each user.

In addition, they should also avoid picking up anything because the objects they dig up will reveal what's around them.

Explosive being dug from the land (Image via Genshin Impact)

If Travelers find an explosive, they should return to Old Chou and attempt again. They only get a few attempts per day, so they'll have to wait until the next Daily Reset to try again if they run out.

Even if Genshin Impact gamers know what they're doing, RNG has a habit of messing with them. Similarly, they might obtain the chest incredibly early if they're lucky.

Travelers can repeat the game three times until they obtain Common, Exquisite, and Precious Chests. Once they claim their third and last treasure, gamers will also gain a secret achievement: Ding Ding Ding, We Have a Winner! Again!

