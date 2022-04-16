Lost in a Foreign Land: Genshin Impact Chasm quest guide

The Chasm is home to many interesting quests in Genshin Impact that a player might not be aware of, with Lost in a Foreign Land being a prime example. It's a quest where one helps a Fatui Electro Cicin Mage throughout several real-life days in a rather unusual format.

There are technically two quests with this name, both of which are in the same quest chain:

Lost in a Foreign Land

Lost in a Foreign Land (Seeking)

Players cannot complete the second quest until they are done with the first one and wait until the next Daily Reset.

Genshin Impact Chasm quest guide: Lost in a Foreign Land

If you go here in Genshin Impact, you should notice the Fatui Electro Cicin Mage quite easily (Image via miHoYo)

To start the quest, defeat the "Isolated Electro Cicin Mage" north of the Teleport Waypoint (it's located north of The Glowing Narrows text on the world map). She will have an extended health bar, making it seem like she's a boss, but she's just a regular Fatui Electro Cicin Mage.

Hence, Genshin Impact players will have no trouble defeating her. Once that's done, a short cut-scene will play. She will reveal herself as Katarina Snezhevna, and some more dialog will happen.

It's nothing too important, but the player will have to defeat the Floating Fungi that just spawned. Three Floating Fungi are nothing special, so there isn't much strategy to disclose here.

anstahiatustustus @WavyThorn



The chasm is great i guess We get to play dating sim and flirt with the fatui mage? Her name is Katarina SnezhevnaThe chasm is great i guess We get to play dating sim and flirt with the fatui mage? Her name is Katarina Snezhevna 😳The chasm is great i guess https://t.co/mriVl5tba9

After a brief cutscene, Katarina will take her leave. A new objective will pop up, stating, "Go to the Fatui Mage's hidden encampment." Fortunately for the players, it's not hidden at all, as there will be a spot marked on the map now for them to follow.

Simply head north, and you should see Katarina near a yellow glow, some books, and a tent. Talk to Katarina to advance. She will ask the player to come back another day, and it isn't just flavor text.

Wait until the next Daily Reset and talk to her in this encampment to start Lost in a Foreign Land (Seeking) in Genshin Impact.

Lost in a Foreign Land (Seeking)

The player talking to Katarina once again in the same encampment (Image via miHoYo)

After the player waits for at least one Daily Reset, it's time for them to head out to seek Katarina once again at her encampment. She will ask them to help find somebody named Nikolay. After finishing some dialog, it's time to head to the marked location on the map in the southwestern section of The Glowing Narrows.

It might seem like a vague location but just go to the center of the yellow circle. Use the Lumenstone Adjuvant on the Oozing Concretion, and then head southwest to find a diary. Go to the place marked on the map.

There will be a Ruin Golem blocking the gate, but you should have no problem disposing of it. Go through the now-open gate and find a diary on some hay. Return to Katarina to finish this Lost in a Foreign Land (Seeking).

Aftermath

Daily Capitano @DailyCapitano



.



Aight so the way you obtain the letter is by going back to where you found the last clue about that fatui the cicin mage was looking for a day after but at the bottom



There you’ll find it , and after you do, you’ll get this notification (?) @hyaened Chasm spoilers just in case!Aight so the way you obtain the letter is by going back to where you found the last clue about that fatui the cicin mage was looking for a day after but at the bottomThere you’ll find it , and after you do, you’ll get this notification (?) @hyaened Chasm spoilers just in case! . Aight so the way you obtain the letter is by going back to where you found the last clue about that fatui the cicin mage was looking for a day after but at the bottom There you’ll find it , and after you do, you’ll get this notification (?) https://t.co/e7YX1lSysM

Genshin Impact players can wait until the next Daily Reset to find some post-quest content. It's just a letter, but it's something some players might want to find if they're interested in these quests' lore.

Location of this letter (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

The above image shows the exact location for this post-Lost in a Foreign Land letter.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

