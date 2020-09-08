How to stop sharks from attacking in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 2 added so much in terms of content to the island. One of those newer additions comes in the form of Loot Sharks. They're exactly what you think they are. Loot Sharks are giant, terrifying sharks that roam the waters surrounding Fortnite's island. There are several ways to interact with them, as long as you don't let it eat you.

Players can attack the shark and get some loot. The sharks can also be ridden as a vehicle with a fishing rod. Players can even feed items to the sharks, causing their bodies to glow the color of the item's rarity. The sharks are ready and willing to leap out of the water and attack when they feel threatened, though. In Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4, a surefire way to stop the attack has surfaced.

How to prepare for stopping a shark attack

Fortnite's connection with Marvel Comics is going to come in handy for this one. In Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4, new Marvel-themed Mythic weapons have been added to the game. A couple of those weapons belong to the nefarious Doctor Victor Von Doom. Doctor Doom has taken over Pleasant Park, renaming it Doom's Domain. He and his henchman patrol the location as NPC enemies, ready to attack players on sight. Players need to head to this location and get ready for a battle.

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Doctor Doom can be defeated and when that happens, he drops a few useful items. One is a key card to his vault, filled with an assortment of wonderful goodies. The others, though, are the Mythic weapons previously mentioned. The Arcane Gauntlets allows players to shoot blasts of energy at opponents. To deter shark attacks, however, the second Mythic weapon will need to be acquired. That weapon is Doctor Doom's Mythical Bomb.

Advertisement

How to stop a shark attack in Fortnite

A Reddit user showcased the effective counter strategy with a simple clip. The player started an engagement with a Fortnite Loot Shark and it quickly turned to attacking. The shark sped towards land and launched itself at the player. While this was happening, the player charged up Doctor Doom's Mythical Bomb.

As the shark flew through the air and came close to the player, the Mythical Bomb was launched. It connected with the shark, dealing a large amount of damage, and sending it back from where it came. The shark attack was deterred by the Mythic weapon, causing the shark to simply fly back into the water. One can assume the player and shark were both ready for round two.